Cowboys QB Dalton leaves game after hit to head

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton exited the game in the third quarter Sunday after taking an illegal hit to the head from Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic.

Scrambling up the middle for a 6-yard gain, Dalton was sliding feet-first to the ground when he was struck in the helmet by Bostic's right shoulder.

Video replays showed Dalton's head slamming backward into the ground. The cart came out, but he was able to walk to the locker room.

The Cowboys said Dalton was being evaluated for a concussion and would not return.

Bostic drew a 15-yard penalty flag and was ejected from the game with 6:31 remaining in the third quarter.

Rookie Ben DiNucci, a 2020 seventh-round draft pick from James Madison, replaced Dalton with the Cowboys trailing 22-3.

Dalton, who turns 33 on Thursday, was making his second start of the season after replacing the injured Dak Prescott.

The longtime Cincinnati Bengals starter completed 9 of 19 passes for 75 yards and one interception before leaving the game. Dalton was sacked three times and rushed for 16 yards on three carries.

--Field Level Media