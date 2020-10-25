EU Brexit negotiators to extend London visit - Sunday Telegraph

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier is planning to extend his visit to London until Wednesday amid cautious optimism over the progress of post-Brexit trade talks with Britain, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

The EU negotiating team had been due to return to Brussels on Sunday.

The paper said the British team would travel to Brussels on Thursday for more talks and that next Saturday had effectively become the deadline to decide whether the two sides could reach a deal. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Jonathan Oatis)