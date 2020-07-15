FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Updates with fresh developments)

July 14 (Reuters) - Alabama, Florida and North Carolina in the United States reported record daily increases in deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, while the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy will recover more slowly than expected.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* France will make it compulsory for people to wear masks in shops and other enclosed public spaces from next month.

* Spain's populous Catalonia region made a fresh attempt to put an area of 160,000 people under lockdown to stem the latest local coronavirus surge.

* Belgium, which has reined in the coronavirus after becoming the worst-hit mid-sized country in the world, reported no new coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours for the first time since March 10.

AMERICAS

* U.S. educators from California to Wisconsin are opting for online learning rather than a return to classrooms when the school year begins in a few weeks.

* Canada said it would make it easier for foreign students to study online from abroad and to qualify for a work permit after graduation amid strict border closures.

* Mexico proposed to the United States an extension to a ban on non-essential travel by land over their shared border for another 30 days.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australian states tightened restrictions on movement as authorities struggle to contain a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 in the country's southeast.

* Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd has shut one of its manufacturing plants in the Gujarat state after employees at the site tested positive for COVID-19.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Egypt has started offering reusable cotton face masks at around 50 cents each alongside the food items provided in its state subsidy programme.

* Afghanistan faces "catastrophe" as growing COVID-19 cases stretch a health infrastructure already severely weakened by decades of war, the Afghan Red Crescent Society said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study.

* Life sciences company IQVIA Holdings Inc said it would collaborate with AstraZeneca Plc to speed up clinical studies of the British drugmaker's potential COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global equity markets rebounded, buoyed by a surge in cyclical stocks on Wall Street as investors bet the economic recovery would overcome a rollback of California's reopening.

* Three of the largest U.S. banks set aside a whopping $28 billion for loan losses, in a stark reminder that much of the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic is still to come.

* Britain's economy stumbled out of its coronavirus-induced slump in May, dashing hopes of a swift rebound as government budget forecasters said it was on course for its worst year since pre-industrial times.

* Economic activity in Brazil began to grow again in monthly terms in May, after two sharp consecutive declines in March and April.

* China's imports in June rose for the first time since the coronavirus crisis paralysed the economy, as government stimulus stoked demand for commodities, while exports, fuelled by medical goods, also rose.

* Singapore's trade-reliant economy plunged into recession in the second quarter with a record contraction, signalling a rough first half globally and an equally challenging outlook.

