FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

July 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has awarded Novavax Inc $1.6 billion to cover testing, commercialization and manufacturing of a potential coronavirus vaccine in the United States, with the aim of delivering 100 million doses by January 2021.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* The United Kingdom's suspected COVID-19 death toll has hit 55,398, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that underline the country's status as one of the worst hit in the world.

* Russia on Tuesday reported 6,368 new coronavirus cases, taking its nationwide tally of infections to 694,230.

* Italy is suspending all flights from Bangladesh for one week due to a "significant number" of passengers who tested positive to the coronavirus on a flight to Rome on Monday, the health ministry said.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Armenia will not send athletes to the first Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games in the Russian city of Kazan in September due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

* Lockdown measures were reimposed in Australia's second biggest city on Tuesday, confining Melbourne residents to their homes unless undertaking essential business for six weeks, as officials scramble to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

* India's death toll from the pandemic surpassed 20,000 on Tuesday and case numbers surged as the south Asian nation pushed ahead with relaxations to its almost two-month lockdown amid grim economic forecasts.

* For many Singaporeans, voting on Friday under the cloud of the pandemic, a big election issue is job prospects and whether their rich little island needs so many foreigners taking better-paid roles.

AMERICAS

* Florida's greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering restaurant dining closed on Monday as COVID-19 cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the U.S. death toll topped 130,000.

* President Donald Trump said U.S. schools must open in the fall - a decision over which he has limited power - as cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the death toll topped 130,000.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Tuesday as worries over surges in coronavirus infections reactivated investor concerns about the economic impact of the pandemic.

* The number of confirmed cases in Qatar exceeded 100,000 and Kuwait surpassed 50,000 on Monday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organization is reviewing a report urging it to update guidance on the novel coronavirus after more than 200 scientists, in a letter to the agency, outlined evidence the virus can spread in tiny airborne particles.

* China's Sinovac Biotech is starting Phase III trials of its potential coronavirus vaccine in Brazil.

* The U.S. FDA has granted emergency use authorization to Becton Dickinson and Co for a COVID-19 antigen test that can be administered at the point of care and produce results within 15 minutes.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* A five-day charge by world stocks fizzled on Tuesday as caution about renewed coronavirus lockdowns took hold again, though it was not enough to completely douse China's July hot streak.

* The euro zone economy will drop deeper into recession this year and rebound less steeply in 2021 than previously thought, the European Commission forecast on Tuesday, with France, Italy and Spain struggling the most due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Devika Syamnath and Aditya Soni; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Tomasz Janowski)