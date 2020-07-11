FACTBOX-Soccer-Reaction to death of England great Jack Charlton

(Adds more reactions)

July 11 (Reuters) - Jack Charlton, the England and Leeds United great and former Ireland manager, has died aged 85, his family announced on Saturday.

Here are some of the reactions to his death:

England football team

"We are devastated by the news that Jack Charlton, a member of our World Cup-winning team of 1966, has passed away," they said in a statement. "Our deepest sympathies are with Jack's family, friends and former clubs."

Geoff Hurst, 1966 World Cup-winning team mate

"Another sad day for football. Jack was the type of player and person that you need in a team to win a World Cup," he wrote on Twitter.

"He was a great and loveable character and he will be greatly missed. The world of football and the world beyond football has lost one of the greats. RIP old friend."

Football Association of Ireland (FAI)

"The FAI is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jack Charlton, the manager who changed Irish football forever," it said on Twitter. "Our thoughts are with Pat and the family at this sad time."

Micheal Martin, Irish Prime Minister

"So saddened to hear of the passing of Jack Charlton who brought such honesty and joy to the football world," he wrote on Twitter.

"He personified a golden era in Irish football - the Italia 90 campaign being one of pure joy for the nation. He gave us magical memories. Thank you Jack."

Gary Lineker, former England striker

"Saddened to hear that Jack Charlton has passed away," he wrote on Twitter.

"World Cup winner with England, manager of probably the best ever Ireland side and a wonderfully infectious personality to boot. RIP Jack."

Mick McCarthy, former Ireland defender and manager

"I loved the bones of the man, I'm devastated with this news and my heart goes out to Pat and the family," he said.

"Jack's passing will touch Ireland, England and the football world but the loss to football will be felt in Ireland more than anywhere else.

"English fans will always remember Jack as one of their World Cup winners in 1966 but what he did with Ireland will, I suspect, mean even more to our fans and the country."

Niall Quinn, former Ireland striker

"Jack Charlton led the band. He brought us, as players and fans, to places we never thought possible beforehand and gave us so many precious moments," he said.

"He changed lives. For his players, he gave us the best days of our lives."

Paul McGrath, former Ireland centre back

"Absolutely gutted. Father figure to me for 10 years, thanks for having faith in me. Sleep well Jack, Love ya," he wrote on Twitter. "Thinking of Pat, John and Peter at this sad time."

John Aldridge, former Ireland striker

"Absolutely gutted that BIG JACK has passed away! What a football man. Loved and adored, specially in Ireland," he wrote on Twitter.

"The best manager I was lucky to play for. The times we had on and off the pitch was priceless! My thoughts are with Pat and the family! RIP my good friend Never Forgotten!!"

Leeds United, where Charlton made a record 773 appearances

"#LUFC are deeply saddened to learn club legend Jack Charlton passed away last night at the age of 85," the club said on Twitter. "Rest in peace Jack."

Manchester United

"We are extremely saddened by the passing of Jack Charlton, brother of Sir Bobby and member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team," the club said on Twitter.

"Our deepest condolences go to all the Charlton family for their immensely sad loss."

Wayne Rooney, England and Manchester United's record goal scorer

"Sad news, legend. Condolences to @SirBobby and family."

Ray Houghton, former Ireland midfielder

"The word legend is used too much in football but not for Jack, for what he's done domestically with Leeds, winning the World Cup, which he should have been knighted for, I've still never understood that," he told TalkSport.

"He changed everything about Irish football... Jack came in and changed that mentality, got us through two World Cups and one European Championship. His legacy within Ireland is absolutely huge."

Mary Lou McDonald, Leader of the Opposition in Ireland

"Jack Charlton was Ireland's most beloved Englishman," she wrote on Twitter. "Sorry to hear of his passing.

"He kept 'em all under pressure and kept us all cheering the boys in green on. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam (May his soul be at God's right hand)."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United's Norwegian manager

"Very sad news and a legend of football, a gentleman," Solskjaer told reporters at a news conference.

Very sad news and a legend of football, a gentleman," Solskjaer told reporters at a news conference.

"I watched Norway play Ireland in the World Cup '94 and he was always so passionate when he was speaking and it's sad to hear."