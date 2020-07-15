FACTBOX-The race for a coronavirus vaccine

(Updates Novavax, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinovac, Zhifei, Gamaleya, CanSino, Clover vaccines; adds Medicago) July 14 (Reuters) - More than 100 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed hundreds of thousands and ravaged the global economy. The following is a list of major drugmakers and research institutes that have started or are planning to start human trials for their vaccine candidates. For a separate FACTBOX on treatments under development, click here: Date of Company Progress Development stage Story link last update June 10 Johnson & Moved up Trial will take Johnson human place in the clinical United States and trials for Belgium. its experimental COVID-19 vaccine by two months to second half of July. June 14 AstraZeneca Has signed Mid-stage Plc deals to studies. expand future supply of the vaccine it licensed from University of Oxford. Currently expects to supply more than two billion doses. July 7 Novavax Inc The U.S. Early-stage government testing. has awarded $1.6 billion to test and manufacture its experimental vaccine. June 18 Sinopharm The Chinese Early-to-mid state-owned stage trials. company is developing two vaccines, one of which has shown promise in humans. July 13 BioNTech SE The German Being tested in drugmaker is early- to working with mid-stage trials Pfizer Inc to make 100 million doses of an experimental vaccine by the end of the year. July 14 Moderna Inc Lonza Plans to start late-stage trial aims to on July 27 speed completion of two commercial production lines for Moderna's trial COVID-19 vaccine. June 29 CanSino Early Being tested in a Biologics results mid-stage trial. showed the China-based company's vaccine is safe. China's military has received the greenlight to use the vaccine. May 14 GlaxoSmithKl Partnered Early stage ine Plc with Sanofi trials to begin SA in second half of to develop a 2020. vaccine. June 17 CureVac The unlisted Launched German early-stage human biotech trial. expects data in September or October and is eyeing potential approval of its vaccine in mid-2021. June 30 Inovio Vaccine Mid-stage testing Pharma candidate, found to be safe, induced immune responses in healthy volunteers in an early stage study July 6 Sinovac The Has begun Biotech Ltd China-based late-stage vaccine trials. maker has released positive preliminary results from early-stage trials of its vaccine. July 8 Clover The Chinese Launched human Biopharmaceu developer trials. ticals received $66 million in investment from an epidemic response group. June 15 Not Scientists Early-stage applicable at Imperial trials. College London are set to begin trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine. June 21 Not Researchers Mid-stage trials. applicable at Institute of Medical Biology at Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences are testing a coronavirus vaccine. June 19 Genexine Inc South Early-stage Korea's trials. Genexine has begun human trials of its vaccine. July 10 Chongqing The Chinese Mid-stage trial. Zhifei company's Biological unit Anhui Products Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceu tical has begun human trials. July 13 Not The Gamaleya Early-stage applicable Research trials. Institute in Russia has begun human trials of an experimental vaccine, with results expected in August. June 29 Bharat Vaccine Early- to Biotech approved for mid-stage trials human trials to start in July. in India. June 24 Walvax Trials Early-stage Biotechnolog sponsored by studies. y Co the China-based company, along with a Chinese military research institute, have begun. Medicago The Canadian Early-stage July 14 company trials. begins studies of plant-based vaccine in 180 healthy volunteers (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)