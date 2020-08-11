FACTBOX- The race for a coronavirus vaccine

(Adds Merck; updates Russia vaccine, Sinovac, Inovio, CanSino, Sinopharm) Aug 11 (Reuters) - More than 150 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, with 28 in human clinical trials, according to the World Health Organization. Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday. The following list tracks the latest developments from major drugmakers and research institutes that have started human trials for their vaccine candidates. For a separate FACTBOX on treatments under development, click here: Company State of play Development phase Story date/link Not applicable Russia granted regulatory approval to a coronavirus In final-stage clinical trials Aug 11 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Research Institute. AstraZeneca Plc Vaccine produces immune response in early-stage Final stage study in 1,077 healthy adults July 20 trials; Late-stage trials currently underway. Sinopharm Developing two vaccines, one of which has shown Begins late-stage trials in Bahrain; testing Aug. 10 promise in humans. up to 15,000 volunteers in Abu Dhabi. Pfizer Inc and Vaccine produced virus-neutralizing antibodies in Began pivotal global study that aims to July 27 BioNTech SE early-stage trials enroll 30,000 volunteers Moderna Inc Says on track to deliver up to 1 billion doses a 30,000-subject final stage trial began on July 27 year, beginning 2021. July 27. Sinovac Biotech Ltd Released positive results from mid-stage trials of Launched final-stage trial in Indonesia. Aug 11 its vaccine. CanSino Biologics Early results showed the China-based company's Late-stage trials to begin in Saudi Arabia. Aug 9 vaccine is safe. Inovio Pharma Vaccine candidate, found to be safe, induced immune Mid-stage trials planned. Aug 10 responses in healthy volunteers in an early-stage study. Chongqing Zhifei Biological The Chinese company's unit Anhui Zhifei Longcom Mid-stage trial. July 10 Products Biopharmaceutical has begun human trials. Bharat Biotech Vaccine approved for human trials in India. Early- to mid-stage trials to start in July June 29 Johnson & Johnson In talks with Japan, Bill and Melinda Gates Early stage trials to start in July, July 16 Foundation, and the European Union for vaccine late-stage study planned for September. allocations, Reuters reported. Novavax Inc Vaccine produced high levels of antibodies, Early-stage testing. July 7 according to initial data from small study. GlaxoSmithKline Plc Partnered with Sanofi SA to develop a Early stage trials to begin in September. July 29 vaccine. CureVac German biotech expects data in September or Early-stage trial. Aug 10 October; files for IPO in U.S. Clover Biopharmaceuticals The Chinese developer received $66 million in Early-stage trials. July 8 investment from an epidemic response group. Not applicable Scientists at Imperial College London are running Early-stage trials. June 15 trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine. Genexine Inc South Korea's Genexine has begun human trials of Early-stage trials. June 19 its vaccine. Not applicable Researchers at Institute of Medical Biology at Mid-stage trials. June 21 Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences are testing a coronavirus vaccine. Walvax Biotechnology Co Trials sponsored by the China-based company, along Early-stage studies. June 24 with a Chinese military research institute, have begun. Medicago Studying a plant-based vaccine. Early-stage trials. July 14 Cadila Healthcare Ltd Plans to finish late-stage trials by early 2021. Early-stage trials. July 17 Not applicable University of Queensland began human trials in Early-stage testing. July 14 (https://bit.ly/2Eo5iDg) collaboration with Australian biotech company CSL . Arcturus Therapeutics Dosed first group of participants in early-stage Early-stage testing, with results expected in Aug. 11 and Duke-NUS clinical trials. fourth quarter Osaka University, AnGes, A single-center trial in 30 healthy volunteers. Early-stage testing. June 29 (https://bit.ly/3gaEiFB) Takara Bio Kentucky BioprocessingInc Expects to begin trial of vaccine candidate in 180 Early-stage testing. July 28 (https://bit.ly/2BJDU1M) adults on July 31. Vaxine Pty Ltd/Medytox Expects to start mid-stage trials in next few Early-stage testing. July 29 weeks. Medigen Vaccine Biologics Expects to begin early-stage study in 45 people on Early-stage trial. July 27 (https://bit.ly/2XbnAOS) Corp/NIAID/Dynavax Sept 1. Merck & Co Inc Expects to begin human trials of its experimental Early-stage trial planned. July 31 vaccines later this year. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Shailesh Kuber, Maju Samuel and Uttaresh.V)