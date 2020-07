By Lynx Insight Service July 14 (Reuters) - More than 13.14 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 571,854​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 135,490 3,382,052 4.15 Brazil 72,833 1,884,967 3.48 India 23,174 878,254 0.17 Russia 11,439 733,699 0.79 Peru 12,054 330,123 3.77 United Kingdom 44,830 321,587 6.75 Chile 7,024 317,657 3.75 Mexico 35,491 304,435 2.81 South Africa 4,172 287,796 0.72 Spain 28,406 273,807 6.07 Iran 13,032 259,652 1.59 Pakistan 5,266 251,625 0.25 Italy 34,967 243,230 5.79 Saudi Arabia 2,243 235,111 0.67 Turkey 5,382 214,001 0.65 France 30,029 207,523 4.48 Germany 9,037 198,921 1.09 Bangladesh 2,391 186,894 0.15 Colombia 5,455 154,277 1.1 Canada 8,790 108,156 2.37 Qatar 149 104,016 0.54 Argentina 1,903 103,265 0.43 Mainland China 4,634 83,602 0.03 Egypt 3,935 83,001 0.4 Iraq 3,250 79,735 0.85 Indonesia 3,656 76,981 0.14 Sweden 5,536 75,826 5.44 Ecuador 5,063 68,459 2.96 Belarus 468 65,114 0.49 Belgium 9,781 62,707 8.55 Kazakhstan 375 59,899 0.21 Oman 259 58,179 0.54 Philippines 1,599 57,006 0.15 Kuwait 393 55,508 0.95 United Arab Emirates 373 55,198 0.39 Ukraine 1,398 54,133 0.31 Netherlands 6,136 50,840 3.56 Bolivia 1,866 49,250 1.64 Panama 932 47,173 2.23 Portugal 1,662 46,818 1.62 Singapore 26 46,283 0.05 Dominican Republic 903 45,506 0.85 Israel 365 40,632 0.41 Poland 1,576 38,190 0.42 Afghanistan 1,010 34,451 0.27 Romania 1,901 32,948 0.98 Switzerland 1,686 32,946 1.98 Bahrain 108 32,941 0.69 Nigeria 740 32,558 0.04 Armenia 546 32,131 1.85 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.