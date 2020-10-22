FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 41.04 million, death toll at 1,127,177

By Lynx Insight Service Oct 22 (Reuters) - More than 41.04 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,127,177​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 221,073 8,305,833 6.77 India 115,914 7,651,107 0.86 Brazil 154,837 5,273,954 7.39 Russia 24,952 1,447,335 1.73 Argentina 27,100 1,018,999 6.09 Spain 34,366 1,005,295 7.34 Colombia 29,272 974,139 5.9 France 34,048 957,421 5.08 Peru 33,875 874,118 10.38 Mexico 86,893 860,714 6.89 United Kingdom 44,158 819,673 6.64 South Africa 18,741 708,359 3.24 Iran 31,346 545,286 3.83 Chile 13,719 495,637 7.32 Italy 36,832 449,648 6.1 Iraq 10,418 438,265 2.71 Bangladesh 5,723 393,131 0.35 Germany 9,816 376,488 1.18 Indonesia 12,857 373,109 0.48 Philippines 6,747 362,243 0.63 Turkey 9,513 353,426 1.16 Saudi Arabia 5,235 343,373 1.55 Pakistan 6,692 324,744 0.32 Ukraine 5,927 315,826 1.33 Israel 2,291 307,259 2.58 Netherlands 6,873 253,134 3.99 Belgium 10,489 240,159 9.17 Canada 9,794 203,688 2.64 Poland 3,851 202,579 1.01 Czech Republic 1,619 193,946 1.52 Romania 6,065 191,102 3.12 Morocco 3,079 182,580 0.85 Ecuador 12,404 154,115 7.26 Bolivia 8,526 140,037 7.51 Nepal 765 139,129 0.27 Qatar 225 130,210 0.81 Panama 2,585 125,739 6.19 Dominican Republic 2,206 122,398 2.08 United Arab Emirates 472 119,132 0.49 Kuwait 721 118,531 1.74 Oman 1,137 111,484 2.35 Kazakhstan 1,796 109,766 0.98 Sweden 5,951 107,659 5.85 Portugal 2,229 106,271 2.17 Egypt 6,155 105,883 0.63 Guatemala 3,567 102,415 2.07 Costa Rica 1,222 97,922 2.44 Japan 1,700 95,338 0.13 Switzerland 1,856 91,763 2.18 Ethiopia 1,384 91,118 0.13 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 0400 GMT.