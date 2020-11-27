FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 60.68 million, death toll at 1,427,401

By Lynx Insight Service Nov 26 (Reuters) - More than 60.68 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,427,401​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 262,139 12,771,689 8.02 India 135,223 9,266,705 1 Brazil 170,769 6,166,606 8.15 Russia 38,062 2,187,990 2.63 France 50,957 2,183,660 7.61 Spain 44,374 1,617,355 9.48 United Kingdom 57,032 1,574,562 8.58 Italy 52,850 1,509,875 8.75 Argentina 37,714 1,390,388 8.48 Colombia 35,860 1,270,991 7.22 Mexico 103,597 1,070,487 8.21 Germany 15,350 995,543 1.85 Peru 35,727 954,459 10.95 Poland 15,568 941,112 4.1 Iran 46,689 908,346 5.71 South Africa 21,289 778,571 3.68 Ukraine 11,717 677,189 2.63 Belgium 16,077 564,967 14.06 Iraq 12,125 544,670 3.15 Chile 15,138 544,092 8.08 Indonesia 16,352 516,753 0.61 Czech Republic 7,633 507,549 7.18 Netherlands 9,184 503,123 5.33 Turkey 13,014 474,606 1.58 Bangladesh 6,524 456,438 0.4 Romania 10,712 449,349 5.5 Philippines 8,242 424,297 0.77 Pakistan 7,843 386,198 0.37 Saudi Arabia 5,840 356,389 1.73 Canada 11,710 347,466 3.16 Morocco 5,619 340,684 1.56 Israel 2,826 331,678 3.18 Switzerland 4,109 313,978 4.83 Portugal 4,209 280,394 4.09 Austria 2,773 266,659 3.14 Sweden 6,571 236,355 6.46 Nepal 1,412 227,640 0.5 Jordan 2,509 203,021 2.52 Hungary 4,229 192,047 4.33 Ecuador 13,288 187,230 7.78 United Arab Emirates 564 163,967 0.59 Panama 3,002 158,532 7.19 Serbia 1,366 148,214 1.96 Bolivia 8,933 144,276 7.87 Kuwait 872 141,547 2.11 Japan 2,078 141,002 0.16 Dominican Republic 2,315 139,396 2.18 Qatar 237 138,066 0.85 Costa Rica 1,674 134,520 3.35 Bulgaria 3,367 133,060 4.79 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.