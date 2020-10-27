FCC wants to require ID of foreign-government sponsored U.S. programs

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Tuesday it had voted to advance rules that would require new public disclosures of broadcast television and radio content sponsored or provided by foreign governments.

The proposed requirements would require disclosure at the time of a broadcast if a foreign governmental entity paid a radio or television station, directly or indirectly, to air material. Current rules do not specify when and how foreign government sponsorship should be publicly disclosed. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)