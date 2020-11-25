SEARCH
FRANCE'S LE DRIAN SAYS: HOPEFUL COMPROMISE CAN BE REACHED AT EUROPEAN COUNCIL MEETING ON DEC 10-11

25 Nov 2020 / 22:41 H.

