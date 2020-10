Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results for Stage 20, Giro d Italia on Saturday. Stage 20 Alba to Sestriere, 190 km, Road race. Overall leader (Not available yet) Stage winners 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart ENG (INEOS Grenadiers) 2 Jai Hindley AUS (Team Sunweb) 3 Rohan Dennis AUS (INEOS Grenadiers) Last stage will be : Oct 25-Stage 21 Cernusco sul Naviglio to Milan, 15.7 km, Individual time trial.