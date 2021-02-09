SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day two

09 Feb 2021 / 09:37 H.

    MELBOURNE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Highlights of day two of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Times local (GMT +11):

    MUGURUZA MARCHES INTO SECOND ROUND

    Garbine Muguruza's bid for a first Australian Open title began with a bang as she trounced Russian lucky loser Margarita Gasparyan 6-4 6-0 in the opening match at Margaret Court.

    Twice Grand Slam champion Muguruza reached the final in Melbourne Park last year but lost to surprise package Sofia Kenin.

    READ MORE:

    Shapovalov fumes after denied toilet break in Sinner match

    Paire slams Australian Open for 'shameful' quarantine treatment

    Serena channels Olympic champion FloJo with single-legged catsuit

    Thiem relieved after coming into Australian Open cold

    Nishikori's 'high-level' not enough to stop first-round exit

    Age not a factor for Venus, but veteran inspires fellow pros

    Distraught Monfils says trapped in "nightmare" after early exit

    Former champion Kerber rues hard quarantine after early exit

    Osaka gives thumbs up to electronic line judges

    1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

    Play got underway under brilliant sunshine at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

    There were no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Victoria on Monday. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Himani Sarkar & Shri Navaratnam)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast