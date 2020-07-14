Hong Kong shares fall on concerns over fresh virus curbs, Sino-U.S. woes

* Hang Seng index ends down 1.14%

July 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended lower on Tuesday, as renewed U.S.-China tensions and fresh coronavirus restrictions in the city and overseas due to a rising number of cases dented hopes of a swift global economic recovery.

** Hong Kong will tighten social distancing measures again from Wednesday as the Asian financial hub posted a third wave of coronavirus infections. ** Washington on Monday rejected China's disputed claims to offshore resources in the South China Sea, and China announced sanctions against U.S. officials and entities in retaliation for U.S. sanctions over alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 294.23 points or 1.14% at 25,477.89. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.61% to 10,405.27. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.7%, while the IT sector dipped 3.75%, the financial sector ended 1.21% lower and the property sector dipped 0.3%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, which gained 6.1%, while the biggest loser was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which fell 5.04%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.83% at 3,414.62 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.95%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.87%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0176 per U.S. dollar at 0816 GMT, 0.28% weaker than the previous close of 6.998. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)