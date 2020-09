BEIRUT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Initial information indicates an explosion in southern Lebanon on Tuesday hit a house belonging to the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, a security source and the Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed said. Hezbollah imposed a security cordon around the area.

Earlier, security sources said there were injuries in the blast.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Samia Nakhoul)