IPL Scoreboard

Oct 28 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of match 48 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets Royal Challengers Bangalore 1st innings Josh Philippe st Quinton de Kock b Rahul Chahar 33 Devdutt Padikkal c Trent Boult b Jasprit Bumrah 74 Virat Kohli c Saurabh Tiwary b Jasprit Bumrah 9 AB de Villiers c Rahul Chahar b Kieron Pollard 15 Shivam Dube c Suryakumar Yadav b Jasprit Bumrah 2 Chris Morris c James Pattinson b Trent Boult 4 Gurkeerat Singh Mann Not Out 14 Washington Sundar Not Out 10 Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 3w 3 Total (20.0 overs) 164-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-71 Philippe, 2-95 Kohli, 3-131 de Villiers, 4-134 Dube, 5-134 Padikkal, 6-138 Morris Did Not Bat : Steyn, Siraj, Chahal Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Trent Boult 4 0 40 1 10.00 1w Jasprit Bumrah 4 1 14 3 3.50 1w Krunal Pandya 4 0 27 0 6.75 James Pattinson 3 0 35 0 11.67 Rahul Chahar 4 0 43 1 10.75 1w Kieron Pollard 1 0 5 1 5.00 ................................................................ Mumbai Indians 1st innings Quinton de Kock c Gurkeerat Singh Mann b Mohammed Siraj 18 Ishan Kishan c Chris Morris b Yuzvendra Chahal 25 Suryakumar Yadav Not Out 79 Saurabh Tiwary c Devdutt Padikkal b Mohammed Siraj 5 Krunal Pandya c Chris Morris b Yuzvendra Chahal 10 Hardik Pandya c Mohammed Siraj b Chris Morris 17 Kieron Pollard Not Out 4 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 6w 8 Total (19.1 overs) 166-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-37 de Kock, 2-52 Kishan, 3-72 Tiwary, 4-107 Pandya, 5-158 Pandya Did Not Bat : Pattinson, Chahar, Boult, Bumrah Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Chris Morris 4 0 36 1 9.00 1w Dale Steyn 4 0 43 0 10.75 3w Washington Sundar 4 0 20 0 5.00 1w Mohammed Siraj 3.1 0 28 2 8.84 1w Yuzvendra Chahal 4 0 37 2 9.25 ................................... Umpire Christopher Gaffaney Umpire Ulhas Gandhe Video Sundaram Ravi Match Referee Manu Nayyar