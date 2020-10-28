Jets trade LB Willis to 49ers

The New York Jets traded outside linebacker Jordan Willis to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

The 49ers sent a sixth-round draft pick in 2022 to the Jets in exchange for Willis and a seventh-round pick in 2021.

NFL Network first reported the deal was in the works last week.

Willis, 25, played just 46 defensive snaps in two games for New York this year, contributing one fumble recovery.

A third-round pick by Cincinnati in 2017, Willis has 52 tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries in 43 career games with the Bengals (2017-18) and Jets.

