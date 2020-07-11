Mali's state television ORTM goes off-air after protesters occupy building

BAMAKO, July 10 (Reuters) - Mali's state television ORTM has gone off-air on Friday after hundreds of protesters demanding the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita occupied the building, according to Reuters witnesses.

The rally in Bamako descended into chaos as protesters tried to occupy key buildings including the national assembly and the state broadcasting house.

Leaders of the protest had called on their supporters to occupy the buildings including the Prime Minister's office and other key locations in a start of a civil disobedience campaign to force Keita to resign for failing to provide solutions to Mali's security and economic problems. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Fadima Kontao Writing by Bate Felix Editing by Chris Reese)