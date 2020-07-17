NFL: No fans allowed at training camp

Fans will not be allowed to attend NFL training camps due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Thursday.

"Fans will not be permitted at training camp this year," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk via email. "This is a league-wide policy. Clubs may hold up to two events at their stadium provided they adhere to all state and local guidelines."

The NFL's statement comes on the heels of individual teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins announcing that they were not going to allow fans to attend training camp.

The NFL already has said teams will play no more than two preseason games, while the NFL Players Association has recommended that none are played.

