No breakthrough at Gove-Sefcovic meeting in London, says Northern Ireland's Foster

BELFAST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - There was no breakthrough at a "hugely disappointing" meeting between the European Commission and the British government on Wednesday over post-Brexit trade issues in Northern Ireland, the region's first minister, Arlene Foster, said on Wednesday.

There was "no breakthrough and I can't say I am surprised given the attitude of the EU to the protocol," Foster, who attended the meeting and has in the past called for EU concessions, told UTV television.

She said European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic refused a short extension of certain post-Brexit grace periods. (Reporting by Ian Graham, writing by Conor Humpries, editing by David Milliken)