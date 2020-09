TOKYO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - There are no plans for a telephone call between Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, Japan's top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told reporters on Wednesday.

Former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori had told Tsai in Taipei on Friday that Suga told him that "if there is the opportunity, he hopes to speak by phone or other means".

