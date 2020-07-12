Padres release INF Dozier

The San Diego Padres released veteran infielder Brian Dozier on Saturday.

After signing a minor-league deal with the Padres in February, Dozier wasn't part of San Diego's player pool for the restart of camp and reportedly had an opt-out date upcoming.

Dozier, 33, batted .238 with 20 homers and 50 RBIs in 135 games for the World Series champion Washington Nationals last season.

Dozier has a .245 career average with 192 homers and 561 RBIs in 1,137 games with the Minnesota Twins (2012-18), Los Angeles Dodgers (2018) and Nationals.

He was an American League All-Star for the Twins in 2015 and established career bests of 42 homers and 99 RBIs in 2016.

