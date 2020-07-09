Patriots announce QB Newton signing

The New England Patriots officially announced the signing of quarterback Cam Newton on Wednesday.

The Patriots announced the signing over social media with an homage to their new quarterback by using his trademark font.

Newton, 31, reportedly was in New England to complete his physical this past weekend.

The former Heisman Trophy recipient and 2015 NFL MVP will battle Jarrett Stidham for the starting role with the Patriots, who saw Tom Brady join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency after 20 seasons in New England.

Newton had shoulder surgery prior to the 2019 season and spent that offseason overhauling his nutrition and lifestyle choices. But the three-time Pro Bowl selection sustained a foot injury in the third preseason game in August at New England. After attempting to play through the injury, Newton was shut down for the season in September.

In 125 career games (124 starts), Newton has thrown for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions while compiling a 68-55-1 record. He also has 4,806 career rushing yards with 58 touchdowns.

--Field Level Media