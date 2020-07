HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China set the mid-point guidance rate for the onshore yuan at 6.9943 per U.S. dollar on Friday, on the firmer side of the key 7 per dollar level for the first time since March 12.

The onshore yuan strengthened for the fourth session to a four-month high on Thursday.

The Reuters' midpoint estimate for Friday's mid-point was 6.9934. (Reporting by Noah Sin; Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)