Pelicans add Thornwell; Miller not traveling to Orlando

The New Orleans Pelicans signed free agent guard Sindarius Thornwell for the reminder of the 2019-20 season on Monday.

Thornwell's signing comes on the same day that the club announced that forward Darius Miller (Achilles) won't travel to Orlando, Fla., for the resumption of the season.

The 30-year-old Miller hasn't played this season since rupturing his right Achilles in August. He averages 6.0 points per game in 253 NBA games (28 starts), since joining New Orleans for the 2012-13 campaign in the first of two stints with the franchise.

"We are extremely encouraged with the progress Darius has made in his recovery process," Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in a statement. "The work he has put in both prior to and during these limited mandatory workouts has been remarkable. We look forward to seeing him back at full strength heading into the 2020-21 campaign."

The Pelicans are slated to travel to Orlando on Wednesday but the status of 65-year-old coach Alvin Gentry still hasn't been firmed up. Because of his age, Gentry is viewed as being in the at-risk group by the NBA due to the coronavirus outbreak running rampant in Florida.

Associate head coach Chris Finch will likely run the squad if Gentry doesn't travel.

Another assistant, 67-year-old Jeff Bzdelik, won't be traveling to Orlando.

The Pelicans are slated to resume the season on July 30 against the Utah Jazz.

Thornwell, 25, has a 2.5-point career scoring average in 137 games (18 starts) in two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers (2017-19). He spent this season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League and averaged 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 40 games (26 starts).

Thornwell was a college star who led South Carolina to the Final Four in 2017.

--Field Level Media