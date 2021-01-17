Penguins F Jared McCann fined $10K for elbowing

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jared McCann was fined $10,000 on Saturday for a hit against Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Sanheim one day earlier.

The $10,000 fine is the maximum allowable under the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The announcement followed McCann's disciplinary hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety. McCann drew a minor penalty for elbowing after he hit Sanheim in the side of the head early in the second period.

Sanheim avoided serious injury and stayed in the game, which the Flyers went on to win 5-2.

The Penguins are set to host the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

--Field Level Media