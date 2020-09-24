SEARCH
POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden, Trump about even in Florida, Arizona

24 Sep 2020 / 03:27 H.

    By Jason Lange

    WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The race between Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump looked like a toss-up among likely voters in Florida and Arizona, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Wednesday.

    Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him in the November election.

    Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, a practice expected to increase due to the coronavirus health crisis:

    FLORIDA:

    * Voting for Biden: 47%

    * Voting for Trump: 47%

    * 46% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 46% said Trump would be better.

    * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 41% said Biden would be better.

    * 3% said they already had voted.

    ARIZONA:

    * Voting for Biden: 47%

    * Voting for Trump: 46%

    * 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

    * 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

    * 3% said they already had voted.

    MICHIGAN:

    * Voting for Biden: 49%

    * Voting for Trump: 44%

    * 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

    * 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

    * 2% said they already had voted.

    NORTH CAROLINA:

    * Voting for Biden: 47%

    * Voting for Trump: 47%

    * 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better.

    * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

    * 4% said they already had voted.

    WISCONSIN:

    * Voting for Biden: 48%

    * Voting for Trump: 43%

    * 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better.

    * 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better.

    * 1% said they already had voted.

    PENNSYLVANIA:

    * Voting for Biden: 49%

    * Voting for Trump: 46%

    * 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

    * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

    * 2% said they already had voted.

    NOTES

    The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

    * In Florida, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 586 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

    * In Arizona, from Sept 11-17, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 565 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

    * In Michigan, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 637 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

    * In North Carolina, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 586 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

    * In Wisconsin, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 609 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

    * In Pennsylvania, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 611 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

    (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington and Chris Kahn in New York; Editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller)

