Premier League Standings

Jul 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 35 30 3 2 76 27 93 2 Man City 35 23 3 9 91 34 72 3 Chelsea 35 18 6 11 63 49 60 4 Leicester 35 17 8 10 65 36 59 ............................................... 5 Man Utd 35 16 11 8 61 35 59 ............................................... 6 Wolverhampton 35 14 13 8 48 37 55 7 Sheff Utd 35 14 12 9 38 33 54 ............................................... 8 Tottenham 35 14 10 11 54 45 52 9 Arsenal 35 12 14 9 51 44 50 10 Burnley 35 14 8 13 39 47 50 11 Everton 35 12 9 14 41 52 45 12 Southampton 35 13 6 16 45 58 45 13 Newcastle 35 11 10 14 36 52 43 14 Crystal Palace 35 11 9 15 30 45 42 15 Brighton 35 8 12 15 36 52 36 16 West Ham 35 9 7 19 44 59 34 17 Watford 35 8 10 17 33 54 34 ............................................... 18 Bournemouth 35 8 7 20 36 60 31 19 Aston Villa 35 8 6 21 38 65 30 20 Norwich 35 5 6 24 26 67 21 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation