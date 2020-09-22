PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Rapid Covid tests could be 'consumer product', says Dido Harding https://on.ft.com/2HbVGNl

Boris Johnson to announce 10pm pub closing time across England https://on.ft.com/3mDYqmV

Lawyers offer Johnson help to break state aid impasse in EU talks https://on.ft.com/2ZZ475b

Tiffany wins speedy trial over LVMH's bid to ditch takeover deal https://on.ft.com/3mJH4oH

Overview - Head of UK's test-and-trace programme Dido Harding suggested rapid coronavirus tests might be a "business and consumer product" for symptom-free people.

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a 10pm closing time for pubs and restaurants across England on Tuesday to contain a second wave of coronavirus.

- A group of UK lawyers have written to Boris Johnson offering to help design a post-Brexit subsidy regime for the UK.

- A U.S. court on Monday fast-tracked Tiffany's lawsuit against French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH for trying to back out of its $16 billion deal to acquire the jeweler.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)