Ravens, Stanley agree to five-year extension

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley agreed to a five-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday.

The team announced the deal which reports pegged at a $98.75 million total value with a $22.5 million signing bonus.

"Ronnie is the mainstay on our offensive line," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "He's a shutdown left tackle who excels on the field and in our community. This is just the beginning for Ronnie, and we could not be happier for him and his family."

Stanley and the Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

An All-Pro in 2019, the 26-year-old Stanley was playing on his fifth-year option tied to his rookie deal as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Not surprisingly, he feels the best is yet to come for himself and the Ravens.

"I was just very happy to see all the work and dedication, my obsession with my technique pay off," Stanley said. "Everything my family sacrificed over the years so I could come here and live my dream.

"I feel like the Ravens do a really good job of picking out good talent and trying to keep that culture the way it's always been. We're a family here and I think all the guys are on the same page of what we're trying to build here in Baltimore, and that's long-term success."

Head coach John Harbaugh has repeatedly praised Stanley as a dedicated professional since he made 12 starts as a rookie. Overall, Stanley has started all 61 games in which he has played.

"It matters to him, it's important to him, he wants to be the best," Harbaugh said. "We've had many conversations about that, many parts of that over the years. Different things come up, things that you have to do to become as good as he's become. More than anything, he's really a smart guy. He understands the value of hard work. He really is a technician of what he does. He talks about that all the time. At that position, along with talent, that's the most important thing."

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil is the highest-paid player at the position based on annual value with a three-year, $66 million deal signed earlier this year.

Anthony Castonzo of the Indianapolis Colts averages $16.5 million per year on his two-year deal signed this year.

Stanley's average over the course of the extension is $19.75 million per season.

