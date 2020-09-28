Report: Chargers QB Taylor out through Week 4

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to be without starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor through at least next week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

He has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Taylor, 31, suffered a punctured lung while receiving a pain-killing injection before the Chargers played the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. He was scratched just before kickoff and later went to the hospital.

Taylor has been instructed to avoid strenuous activity for two weeks, according to Schefter, which would sideline him versus the Bucs.

Head coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Taylor has been "helping prepare" rookie Justin Herbert for his second career start. Lynn also said that Taylor played through a rib injury in most of a Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In his debut as a starter, Herbert was unfazed and nearly led the Chargers to an upset of defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City before the Chiefs prevailed 23-20 on a 58-yard overtime field goal by Harrison Butker.

Herbert, the first-round pick (sixth overall) from Oregon, completed 22 of 33 passes for 311 yards and one touchdown along with one interception in a loss to the Chiefs. He also rushed for a score.

Lynn has said that Taylor will remain the starter as long as he's healthy.

Taylor started the Chargers' season-opening 16-13 victory over the Bengals and was 16-of-30 passing for 208 yards. An MRI later in the week showed he suffered two cracked ribs in that contest.

