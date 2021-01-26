Report: Pacers F Domantas Sabonis scheduled for MRI on knee

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left knee after leaving Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors after one quarter, ESPN reported.

The Raptors' Kyle Lowry was driving to the basket when he bumped knees with Sabonis near the free-throw line. Lowry remained in the game, but Sabonis was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Sabonis underwent X-rays immediately after the injury with no structural damage revealed, according to the report. The MRI is scheduled for Tuesday.

Sabonis had 11 points in 11 minutes on 3-of-5 shooting Monday, including baskets on each of his two 3-point attempts.

In his fifth season, Sabonis, 24, is averaging career bests across the board with 20.9 points per game, 12.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 16 previous games this season before Monday's contest.

The former first-round pick in 2016 out of Gonzaga has averaged 12.6 points and 8.2 rebounds in his career.

