Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Temple kissing scenes stir trouble for Netflix India

An Indian state on Sunday asked police to investigate after a member of the country's ruling party objected to scenes in the Netflix series A Suitable Boy, in which a Hindu girl kisses a Muslim boy against the backdrop of a Hindu temple. The series is based on an English novel by one of India's leading writers Vikram Seth and follows a young girl's quest for a husband. It is directed by celebrated Indian filmmaker Mira Nair.

Taylor Swift voted artist of year for sixth time at American Music Awards

Taylor Swift was named artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday and won two other trophies in a ceremony held live in Los Angeles amid tight coronavirus curbs. It was Swift's record sixth win of the top prize at the fan-voted show, although she was absent from the ceremony and thanked fans on video for their support of her surprise lockdown album "folklore."

'Freaky' Repeats as Winner at Quiet U.S. Box Office With $1.2 Million

Body-swap horror comedy "Freaky" repeated as the winner of a seriously subdued U.S. box office with $1.2 million at 2,057 locations in North America. The Universal and Blumhouse Productions' movie stars Vince Vaughn as a serial killer and Kathryn Newton as a low-profile high schooler who inadvertently switch bodies on Friday the 13th. "Freaky" has taken in $5.6 million in it first 10 days amid reluctance among many moviegoers to return to multiplexes until a COVID-19 vaccine is available.