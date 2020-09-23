REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY-RECOVERY/

Kremlin critic Navalny discharged from Berlin hospital

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month.

BELARUS-ELECTION/

Lukashenko abruptly sworn in for new presidential term in Belarus

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus was sworn in for a new term on Wednesday, the official news agency Belta said, in a sudden inauguration conducted with no prior announcement.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

As U.S. surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, Wisconsin sounds alarm over surges in cases

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday declared a new public health emergency and extended a face mask mandate into November to fight a coronavirus flareup in his state, as the number of people who have died across the United States since the pandemic began passed 200,000.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-LOUISVILLE/

Louisville declares state of emergency as city braces for Breonna Taylor decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Reuters) - The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, declared a state of emergency and closed much of downtown to vehicles on Tuesday ahead of an expected decision by a grand jury on whether to indict the police officers involved in killing Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in a botched raid.

TESLA-BATTERYDAY/

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery three years away

Investors slashed $50 billion from Tesla Inc's market value on Tuesday despite CEO Elon Musk's promise to cut electric vehicle costs so radically that a $25,000 car that drives itself will be possible, but not for at least three years.

USA-ELECTION-MARKETS-CHINA-ANALYSIS/

China investors bet on volatility as U.S. presidential election heats up

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Investors in China are betting on a bumpy ride until the end of the U.S. presidential election and seeking to protect their assets from a long chill in Sino-U.S. ties.

MEXICO-TOURISM-TEOTIHUACAN-FEATURE/

Beyond public view, scholars unravel mystery of writing in ancient Mexican city

TEOTIHUACAN, Mexico (Reuters) - Among the many mysteries surrounding the ancient Mexican metropolis of Teotihuacan, one has been especially hard to crack: how did its residents use the many signs and symbols found on its murals and ritual sculptures?

GLOBAL-RACE-BRITAIN-SLAVERY/

Revealed: the darkness behind the beauty of Britain's great houses

LONDON (Reuters) - Feted for their fine architecture and often used as lavish backdrops for period movies, Britain's great estates came under the spotlight on Tuesday for a darker reason: their links to colonialism or slavery.

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP/

MLB roundup: Indians punch playoff ticket with walk-off home run

Jose Ramirez belted a three-run homer in the 10th inning as the host Cleveland Indians clinched a postseason berth in dramatic fashion with a 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

CYCLING-DOPING/

Cycling: French police release two from custody in Arkea-Samsic doping probe

MARSEILLE, France (Reuters) - French police have released two people who were being questioned as part of an investigation into suspected doping by the Arkea-Samsic team at this year's Tour de France, the Marseille prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

HONGKONG-SECURITY/CHINA (TV)

Chinese and Hong Kong officials give briefing on Hong Kong via Zoom to Geneva journalists

Briefing on Hong Kong - "Enjoy Human Rights in a Safer Environment" where speakers include Xi Junjian deputy director of the Law Department of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, and The Honourable Ronny TONG Ka-wah, SC, JP Non-official member of the Executive Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. By Zoom, organised by China mission to the UN in Geneva, as the UN Human Rights Council session continues.

23 Sep 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

UN human rights investigators present report on Venezuela

The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (FFM) to present report in front of the Human rights Council. Speakers will be Marta Valinas, Chairperson and members Francisco Cox Vial and Paul Seils.

23 Sep 10:15 ET, 14:15 GMT

HONGKONG-SECURITY/RIGHTS (TV)

Event on human rights in Hong Kong, speakers include former UN rights chief, activists

Britain co-hosts a virtual side-event on 'Rights and Freedoms in Hong Kong'. UK ambassador Julian Braithwaite will be joined by former UN Human Rights Chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, Sophie Richardson from Human Rights Watch and Steve Tsang from SOAS Institute.

23 Sep 11:15 ET, 15:15 GMT

SYRIA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

UN war crimes investigators on Syria present latest report

The Commission of Inquiry on Syria investigating human rights violations in Syria from 11 January to 1 July 2020 presents its report to the Human rights Council, already issued last week.

23 Sep 13:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

KENYA-ENVIRONMENT/INSECTS (PIX) (TV)

Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste

Rotten bananas? Mushy avocados? Pulped oranges? Talash Huijbers wants them all. The 25-year-old is the founder of Insectipro, a Kenyan farm rearing black soldier fly larva for animal feed. In the 10 days it takes for them to grow, the larvae need to be fed too - and fruit waste from factories and food markets in the capital Nairobi is just the thing.

23 Sep 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH-MEASURES

Czech health ministry announces new restrictions to slow down spike in COVID-19 cases

The Health Ministry is expected to announce new restrictions on public events and restaurants to help slow down the spread of the new coronavirus which has put the Czechs at the second spot in Europe behind Spain in the past two weeks.

23 Sep 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/FIRES-JAGUAR (PIX)

Jaguar burned by fires in Brazil is helped back to health

A jaguar with bandaged paws gets stem cell treatment at a wild cat sanctuary to recover from severe burns. Shes is one of countless victims of the worst fires ever recorded in Brazil's Pantanal, the world's largest wetland and home to the densest population of jaguars anywhere on earth.

23 Sep 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-HEARING (PIX) (TV)

Fauci, Redfield testify at U.S. Senate hearing on coronavirus response

The U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions to hold a hearing on the U.S. coronavirus response featuring witness testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID, Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC director, Admiral Brett Giroir of the White House coronavirus task force, and Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the FDA.

23 Sep 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MUNICIPALS-AIRPORTS

U.S. airports rush to refund old debt as coronavirus fallout hits revenue

Low interest rates and yield-hungry investors are helping U.S. airports navigate through the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which silenced their once bustling terminals.

23 Sep 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference

23 Sep 16:30 ET, 20:30 GMT

GLOBAL-CLIMATECHANGE/MEAT

TRFN-FEATURE-Will COVID-19 be a game changer in our relationship with meat?

TRFN-Sales of plant-based meats have soared during the pandemic as customers shift diets due to growing unease about factory farming, working conditions in meat-packing plants and suspicion over a possible link between wild animal meat and COVID-19.

24 Sep

OLYMPICS-2020/ (PIX) (TV)

Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto's media huddle on coronavirus countermeasures

Tokyo 2020 chief executive, Toshiro Muto, talks to media following a meeting among senior officials from the Japanese government, the Tokyo Metropolitan government and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee on coronavirus countermeasures for the Tokyo Games. A briefing by working-level officials from the government of Japan, Tokyo government and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will also be held at the same time, but at different location.

23 Sep 09:30 ET, 13:30 GMT

AFGHANISTAN-WOMEN/FITNESS GYM (PIX) (TV)

Afghan women flex their muscles at first female-only fitness club in conservative Kandahar

Maryam Durani runs Afghanistan's first gym for women in Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban, under whose rule between 1996 and 2001 women were banned from work, required to wear the full-length burqa that covered their faces, and not allowed to leave the house without a male relative.

24 Sep 01:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/PUTIN (PIX) (TV)

Putin meets Russian senators in Kremlin

Russian president Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with all members of the upper house of Russian parliament. The announcement was made by senator Vyacheslav Timchenko who suggested that the president wants to talk about additional responsibilities the Federation Council received under the new constitution.

23 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

EUROPE-MIGRANTS/EU (TV)

EU executive unveils plans to overhaul the bloc's migration rules

The European Commission unveils its proposals to reform the EU's troubled migration and asylum system that collapsed amid a spike in arrivals in 2015 and has since left the 27 member states feuding over how to handle migrants and refugees.

23 Sep 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

POLAND-POLITICS/

Polish ruling party leaders meet to discuss coalition future

Leaders of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party meet for make-or-break talks on the future of the country's coalition government, which has been brought close to collapse by policy differences and personality clashes.

23 Sep 13:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

UN-ASSEMBLY/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi king makes first speech to U.N. General Assembly, highlight of Day 2 of virtual gathering

The king of Saudi Arabia will make his first address ever to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, a rare speech made possible by the virtual nature of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders of Venezuela and Afghanistan will also feature in Day 2 of the meeting of world leaders.

23 Sep 13:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/CONGRESS-POWELL (PIX) (TV)

Fed's Powell testifies before House on coronavirus economic response

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before House of Representatives' Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus Crisis on central bank's response to pandemic.

23 Sep 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL (GRAPHIC)

Reuters/Ipsos polling on battleground states

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

23 Sep 21:00 ET

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/ARDERN (PIX) (TV)

New Zealand PM Ardern unveils plaque at Christchurch mosque

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveils a plaque at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, which was targeted in a terrorist attack last year.

24 Sep 22:30 ET

USA-ELECTION/AGRICULTURE (FACTBOX)

The presidential election and how it will affect agricultural markets

The U.S. election has wide-ranging ramifications for trade policy, particularly if Joe Biden wins, along with farm policy, aid to farmers and relationships with key trading partners, including China.

24 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CASES (PIX)

U.S. coronavirus cases expected to surpass 7 million

U.S. coronavirus cases are expected to surpass 7 million cases this week, according to a Reuters tally.

24 Sep

CLIMATE-CHANGE/USA-GLOBAL

US elections could make or break global climate goals

A bilateral agreement between the U.S. and China to cooperate on climate change in 2014 laid the foundation for the Paris climate agreement the following year. If Joe Biden wins the November presidential election, he has promised to restore the United States to a leadership role on climate change by rekindling U.S. partnership with China on the issue.

24 Sep

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-LOUISVILLE

Breonna Taylor decision

Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron's decision on three police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.

24 Sep

POLITICS-ACTIVISM/

Oslo Freedom Forum takes place

A global meeting of political activists, dissidents and other campaigners takes places digitally. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law to participate.

24 Sep

USA-ELECTION/FLORIDA-LITIGATION

Florida ruling limiting ex-felons' voting rights spurs more lawsuits

A key ruling by SCOTUS contender Barbara Lagoa limiting the rights of ex-felons in Florida to vote has spawned more litigation, the outcome of which could impact the 2020 election.

24 Sep

USA-ELECTION/ENERGY (FACTBOX)

The energy issues at stake in the 2020 election

The biggest issues at stake in the energy world in the event of a Biden presidency: How would his election affect relationships with OPEC countries, sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, offshore drilling and climate policy?

24 Sep

USA-COURT/ABORTION (PIX)

New Trump pick could embolden Supreme Court on abortion curbs

With President Donald Trump poised to nominate a U.S. Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy created by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new 6-3 conservative majority could be emboldened to roll back abortion rights. The ultimate objective for U.S. conservative activists for decades has been to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. But short of that, there are other options the court has in curtailing abortion rights.

23 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-CRIME/SHIPPING (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT–A murder at sea embroils security forces, roils shipping in lawless Venezuela

A murder aboard an oil tanker is part of troubling trend in which Venezuelan state agents, from military officers to police to senior government officials, are embroiled in the very crimes they are meant to prevent.

23 Sep 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-EXECUTIONS/

U.S. to execute first Black man since resumption of federal death penalty

The U.S. government plans on Thursday to execute Christopher Vialva, a convicted murderer and the first Black man to face the federal death penalty since the punishment was resumed this summer after a 17-year hiatus.

24 Sep

USA-COURT/GINSBURG (TV)

Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at U.S. Supreme Court

The body of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at 87, will lie in repose outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday of this week so members of the public can pay their respects, the court said in a statement.

24 Sep

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Virtual forum with Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren

Eric Rosengren, President, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston speaks during a virtual forum organized by the Boston Economic Club about the U.S. economy and current financial conditions.

23 Sep 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks before Chicago Payments Symposium

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on "Payments and the Pandemic" before the virtual 20th Anniversary Chicago Payments Symposium, "Virtually Collaborating Around the Core."

23 Sep 13:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks on the economy before MNI event

CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the virtual "Outlook for the Economy" Market News International moderated question-and-answer session.

23 Sep 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

USA-OIL/FED-SURVEY (PIX)

Energy producers weigh in on oil price drop, view of pandemic, drilling rebound

Quarterly survey of oil and gas executives in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico released on Wednesday by Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Survey evaluates impact of energy price drop on business activity and gathers executives' price outlook and views on drilling activity at various price levels.

23 Sep 15:30 ET, 19:30 GMT

USA-TREASURY/AUCTION

Treasury Dept. sells 2-year floating rate notes

Treasury Dept. sells 2-year floating rate notes.

23 Sep 15:30 ET, 19:30 GMT

USA-TREASURY/AUCTION

Treasury Dept. sells 5-year notes

Treasury Dept. sells 5-year notes.

23 Sep 17:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on rural communities and the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "Toward a More Perfect Economy: the Challenge and Opportunity for Rural Communities" following a panel discussion before the Hale County Chamber of Commerce virtual event.

23 Sep 17:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Quarles speaks on the economic outlook

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles speaks on the economic outlook before virtual Institute of International Bankers Annual Meeting.

23 Sep 18:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

BAYER-LAWSUIT/

Bayer acknowledges 'bumps' in $11 bln Roundup deal after judge raises doubts

Next scheduled hearing on efforts by German drugs company Bayer AG to settle U.S. litigation over its Roundup weed killer after a California judge in August cast doubt on the progress of the $11 billion agreement.

24 Sep

ARKEMA-TRIAL/MISTRIAL (PIX)

Judge to rule on mistrial motion in criminal case against chemical maker, executives

The judge overseeing the criminal case against the U.S. arm of a French chemical maker charged with recklessness for a toxic fire during a 2017 hurricane could rule Tuesday on a defense motion seeking a mistrial over alleged misconduct by prosecutors.

24 Sep

USA-ELECTION/TELEVISION (PIX)

Beyond the PSA: U.S. television shows make voting part of the story

From "black-ish" to a "West Wing" reunion, television is using the power of entertainment in new ways to encourage more Americans to take part in the November elections, making dry topics like registering to vote, filling out the Census and finding polling places feel vital and fun by writing them into the plots of popular shows.

23 Sep 15:30 ET, 19:30 GMT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Milan Fashion Week (Spring/Summer)

People witness the launch of the latest seasonal garments designed by popular fashion brands and designers.

24 Sep