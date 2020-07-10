REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

SINGAPORE-ELECTION/

Long lines as Singaporeans in masks vote during pandemic

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singaporeans wearing masks and gloves queued to cast their ballots on Friday under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic that is pushing the city-state's economy towards its worst-ever recession, making saving jobs the focus of the election.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AUSTRALIA/

Australia restricts number of citizens returning as virus surges

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia will halve the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as authorities struggle to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in the country's second most populous city.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

U.S. sets one-day record with more than 60,500 COVID cases; Americans divided

More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a one-day record as weary Americans were told to take new precautions and the pandemic becomes increasingly politicized.

USA-COURT-TRUMP/

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Trump's immunity claim, lets prosecutor get financial records

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday firmly rejected President Donald Trump's arguments for sweeping presidential immunity and ruled that a New York prosecutor can obtain his financial records but prevented - at least for now - Democratic-led House of Representatives committees from getting similar documents.

BUSINESS

BRITAIN-RATING-MOODY-S/

UK economy to slump over 10%, debts to surge: Moody's

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will suffer the sharpest peak-to-trough economic slump of any major economy this year, rating agency Moody's warned on Friday, while its debts as a share of GDP will surge by 24 percentage points.

INDIA-DATA-EXCLUSIVE/

India panel proposes new regulator for non-personal data - draft report

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India should set up a data regulator and require companies to disclose how they collect and store data devoid of personal details or which has been anonymised, a panel tasked to draw up such regulations has said in a draft report seen by Reuters.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-NAYA-RIVERA-SEARCH/

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for body

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned while boating on a lake near Los Angeles, authorities said on Thursday, but no body had been found almost 24 hours after she was last seen.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INSURANCE-HOLLYWOO/

Lack of insurance threatens supply of Hollywood films, TV shows in 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Insurers have largely stopped covering independent film and television productions against the risk of COVID-19 illness, a shift that threatens the supply of new entertainment in 2021, Hollywood producers, insurers and industry experts said.

SPORTS

CHINA-SPORTS/

Olympics trials to be China's only international sport event this year

China will not hold any international sporting events this year aside from trials for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, underscoring the country's wariness about imported COVID-19 infections amid the global pandemic.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-MUN/

Man Utd's Greenwood proves Premier League pedigree to Solskjaer

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood's scoring form has made it impossible to leave the teenager out of the starting lineup, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-QUARANTINE (PIX) (TV)

Britain's coronavirus quarantine rules end for many destinations

Quarantine measures for those travelling to Britain from around 70 countries and overseas territories, including France and Italy, no longer apply from Friday in a boost to the ailing aviation and travel industries hit by COVID-19.

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-DOLPHINS

No cruises, no problem: Dolphins hang out along Lisbon's shores

As the coronavirus put the cruise industry on hold, Lisbon's usually buzzing Tagus river became quieter and quieter, making it easier for locals to spot a rewarding sight - dolphins happily swimming and jumping in the waters.

10 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/BUDGETS

INSIGHT-"Epic failure': U.S. election officials warn of November chaos due to budget crunch

U.S. presidential nominating contests and other elections held this year exposed massive challenges of conducting elections during the worst health crisis in a century. But instead of receiving more money to fix the problems for the Nov.

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-BRASILIA (PIX)

Early reopening turns Brazil's capital into COVID-19 hotspot

Brazil's capital was the first big Brazilian city to adopt social distancing measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic and was weathering the crisis well, until the lifting of quarantine rules triggered a surge in cases and deaths. That decision turned Brasilia into a COVID-19 hotspot as the virus spread to its poorest suburbs, health experts say.

10 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/

Louisiana holds primary after coronavirus delay

11 Jul

SINGAPORE-ELECTION/RESULT (PIX) (TV)

Singapore declares winner in general election

Singapore is expected to declare a winning party for a general election held in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. A change from the ruling People's Action Party (PAP), which has been in power since independence in 1965, is not expected. The PAP has always commanded an overwhelming parliamentary majority.

11 Jul

SPORTS

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draw

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals takes place at a ceremony at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon.

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Europa League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draw

The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals.

10 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NORWAY-TRAVEL

Norway set to ease travel restrictions

Norway to announce revisions to travel restrictions imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-JUSTICE/RIGHTS

U.S. civil rights groups criticize 'out of touch' Justice Department police commission

Prominent U.S. civil rights groups are refusing to appear before a Justice Department law enforcement commission set up to recommend ways to increase respect for police and reduce crime, calling it out of touch with public anger over police violence.

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-COURT/TERM (ANALYSIS) (PIX)

U.S. Supreme Court defied Trump agenda in blockbuster term

At a time of unprecedented partisan rancor in Washington, the U.S. Supreme Court with its conservative majority has staked out its independence from President Donald Trump by delivering a series of setbacks to his administration in recent months.

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MYANMAR-COURT/ (PIX)

Myanmar court to rule in case against anti-war protesters

A Myanmar court will deliver a verdict on 17 activists who took part in an anti-war march in Yangon in 2018 that ended in scuffles, a case that human rights groups say is part of a wider crackdown on freedom of expression. The defendants were demonstrating over fighting between government forces and ethnic minority guerrillas in Myanmar;s northern Kachin State, and could be jailed for one month if found guilty.

10 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (TV)

Australian authorities try to suppress surge in coronavirus cases

Authorities grapple with rise in coronavirus cases in Australia's second biggest city, Melbourne.

11 Jul

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-DISNEY (PIX) (TV)

Walt Disney World begins reopening with mask-wearing guests and Mickey at a distance

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida -- the most-visited theme park on the planet -- begins a phased reopening with mask-wearing guests and Mickey kept at a distance to prevent the spread of coronavirus

11 Jul