REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

MYANMAR-POLITICS

Myanmar military allays coup fears, says it will protect constitution

YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar's military on Saturday said it would protect and abide by the constitution and act according to law, in a move that could allay concerns in the country that the armed forces might attempt to seize power.

HONG-KONG-SECURITY-BRITAIN-CHINA

Hong Kong official says Joint Declaration gave Britain no rights to city post handover

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong Secretary of Justice Teresa Cheng reiterated on Saturday that Britain had no rights over the city under the joint declaration that laid the blueprint for how the city would be ruled after its 1997 reunification with China.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINE-DISTRIBUTION

Congresswoman urges Biden team to involve more distributors in COVID vaccine shipments

A Democratic U.S. lawmaker urged the Biden administration to involve additional major healthcare distributors in the shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to speed vaccinations, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-AIRLINES-TESTING

U.S. aviation groups urge White House against COVID-19 tests for domestic flights

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A coalition of airline, travel and aerospace industries and union and airport groups on Friday urged U.S. President Joe Biden not to impose new COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers on domestic flights.

RETAIL-TRADING-ROBINHOOD-DEPOSITS

Robinhood says it temporarily curbed buying of some securities as deposit requirement increased ten-fold

Online broker Robinhood, one of the hottest venues in this week's retail-trading frenzy, said it put temporary buying restrictions on a small number of securities as clearing house-mandated deposit requirements for equities increased ten-fold.

RETAIL-TRADING

GameStop rallies back as U.S. regulators eye wild trading

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission waded into the battle between small investors and Wall Street hedge funds on Friday, warning brokerages and social-media traders it was on alert for any wrongdoing in this week's roller-coaster trade.

FILM-MANK-GARY-OLDMAN

A Minute With: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and revisiting Smiley

LONDON (Reuters) - Oscar winner Gary Oldman goes back to 1930s Hollywood in Netflix film "Mank", playing screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he pens "Citizen Kane".

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-COACHELLA

California's Coachella music festival canceled for third time

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April 2021 was canceled on Friday by local health officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

BASKETBALL-NBA-SHAQ

NBA: Shaq aims to boost high school athletic programs hit by pandemic

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is spearheading an effort to assist high school sports programs derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and wants other big name celebrities to join the cause.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-WARMUP

Out of quarantine and into action for Australian Open players

SYDNEY (Reuters) - With quarantine over for almost all of the tennis players who have travelled to Melbourne for the Australian Open, the preparations begin in earnest when a packed week of warm-up events gets underway on Sunday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-VARIANT

Data from South Africa show impact of new variant on vaccines

New data from two studies released in the past 24 hours show how a key mutation in the coronavirus that first emerged in South Africa is eroding the effectiveness of vaccines.

30 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-BGN-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v AC Milan

Bologna host AC Milan in a Serie A match

30 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-BEN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Benevento

Inter Milan host Benevento in a Serie A match

30 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

VIETNAM-POLITICS/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)

Vietnam hosts 13th Party Congress

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party holds its a massive five-yearly National Congress - the Southeast Asian country's biggest political event for years. During the nine-day event, a new Party and government leadership will be selected, as will plans and a roadmap for the next five-year period.

31 Jan

SWEDEN-FILM FESTIVAL/ (TV)

Cinema fan spends week on isolated island with only movies for company

The Gothenburg Film Festival has invited one cinema fan to spend one week in a lighthouse on an isolated island, with only movies for company.

31 Jan

AWARDS-GRAMMYS/ (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED - 2021 Grammy Awards

MARCH 14 - NEW DATE - Music's best is honored at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

31 Jan