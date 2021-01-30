REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
MYANMAR-POLITICS
Myanmar military allays coup fears, says it will protect constitution
YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar's military on Saturday said it would protect and abide by the constitution and act according to law, in a move that could allay concerns in the country that the armed forces might attempt to seize power.
HONG-KONG-SECURITY-BRITAIN-CHINA
Hong Kong official says Joint Declaration gave Britain no rights to city post handover
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong Secretary of Justice Teresa Cheng reiterated on Saturday that Britain had no rights over the city under the joint declaration that laid the blueprint for how the city would be ruled after its 1997 reunification with China.
U.S.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINE-DISTRIBUTION
Congresswoman urges Biden team to involve more distributors in COVID vaccine shipments
A Democratic U.S. lawmaker urged the Biden administration to involve additional major healthcare distributors in the shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to speed vaccinations, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-AIRLINES-TESTING
U.S. aviation groups urge White House against COVID-19 tests for domestic flights
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A coalition of airline, travel and aerospace industries and union and airport groups on Friday urged U.S. President Joe Biden not to impose new COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers on domestic flights.
BUSINESS
RETAIL-TRADING-ROBINHOOD-DEPOSITS
Robinhood says it temporarily curbed buying of some securities as deposit requirement increased ten-fold
Online broker Robinhood, one of the hottest venues in this week's retail-trading frenzy, said it put temporary buying restrictions on a small number of securities as clearing house-mandated deposit requirements for equities increased ten-fold.
RETAIL-TRADING
GameStop rallies back as U.S. regulators eye wild trading
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission waded into the battle between small investors and Wall Street hedge funds on Friday, warning brokerages and social-media traders it was on alert for any wrongdoing in this week's roller-coaster trade.
ENTERTAINMENT
FILM-MANK-GARY-OLDMAN
A Minute With: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and revisiting Smiley
LONDON (Reuters) - Oscar winner Gary Oldman goes back to 1930s Hollywood in Netflix film "Mank", playing screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he pens "Citizen Kane".
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-COACHELLA
California's Coachella music festival canceled for third time
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April 2021 was canceled on Friday by local health officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS
BASKETBALL-NBA-SHAQ
NBA: Shaq aims to boost high school athletic programs hit by pandemic
NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is spearheading an effort to assist high school sports programs derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and wants other big name celebrities to join the cause.
TENNIS-AUSOPEN-WARMUP
Out of quarantine and into action for Australian Open players
SYDNEY (Reuters) - With quarantine over for almost all of the tennis players who have travelled to Melbourne for the Australian Open, the preparations begin in earnest when a packed week of warm-up events gets underway on Sunday.
UPCOMING
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-VARIANT
Data from South Africa show impact of new variant on vaccines
New data from two studies released in the past 24 hours show how a key mutation in the coronavirus that first emerged in South Africa is eroding the effectiveness of vaccines.
30 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-BGN-MIL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v AC Milan
Bologna host AC Milan in a Serie A match
30 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-BEN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Benevento
Inter Milan host Benevento in a Serie A match
30 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
VIETNAM-POLITICS/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)
Vietnam hosts 13th Party Congress
Vietnam's ruling Communist Party holds its a massive five-yearly National Congress - the Southeast Asian country's biggest political event for years. During the nine-day event, a new Party and government leadership will be selected, as will plans and a roadmap for the next five-year period.
31 Jan
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
SWEDEN-FILM FESTIVAL/ (TV)
Cinema fan spends week on isolated island with only movies for company
The Gothenburg Film Festival has invited one cinema fan to spend one week in a lighthouse on an isolated island, with only movies for company.
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
AWARDS-GRAMMYS/ (PIX) (TV)
POSTPONED - 2021 Grammy Awards
MARCH 14 - NEW DATE - Music's best is honored at the 2021 Grammy Awards.