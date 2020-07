Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-WHO

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.

IRAN-CRASH-REPORT

Iran agency says chain of errors caused Ukrainian plane crash

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation blamed a misalignment of a radar system and lack of communication between the air defence operator and his commanders for the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January that killed 176 people aboard.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new COVID cases, more than most countries

Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, as the Trump administration renewed its push for schools to reopen and anti-mask protests were planned in Michigan and Missouri.

USA-NAVY-FIRE

Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire, 18 sailors injured

At least 18 sailors were taken to a San Diego area hospital after suffering minor injuries in a large, ongoing blaze aboard the military ship USS Bonhomme Richard on Sunday, Navy officials said.

BUSINESS

MCCLATCHY-BANKRUPTCY-CHATHAM-ASSET-MANAGEMENT

Hedge fund Chatham's bid wins auction for Miami Herald publisher McClatchy

Hedge fund Chatham Asset Management's bid succeeded in a court-supervised auction for bankrupt news publisher McClatchy Co MNIQQ.PK, the news company said on Sunday.

TESLA-MODEL-Y

Tesla slashes Model Y SUV price as pandemic weighs on auto sector

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) cut the price of its sport utility vehicle Model Y by $3,000, just four months after its launch, as the U.S. electric carmaker seeks to maintain sales momentum in the COVID-19 pandemic.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-DISNEY

Mandatory masks, Mickey at a distance as Walt Disney World reopens

Mickey waved from a distance and visitors wore colorful face masks with mouse ears on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to the public for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA-BACHCHAN

Three generations of Bollywood's Bachchan family hit by COVID-19

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Revered Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law and granddaughter have joined him and his son in testing positive for COVID-19, the family said on Sunday, in one of the highest-profile cases of the pandemic sweeping India.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-LAL-DAVIS-JERSEY

Report: Lakers' Davis won't wear social justice message

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is joining teammate LeBron James in passing on placing a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season starts again, Yahoo Sports reported Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-JUDGE

Yankees OF Judge sidelined with stiff neck

The New York Yankees held outfielder Aaron Judge out of their intrasquad game for the second straight day on Sunday as he deals with neck stiffness.