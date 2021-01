Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

IRAQ-SECURITY/

First big suicide attack in Baghdad for 3 years kills at least 32

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Two men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on Thursday, killing at least 32 people in Iraq's first big suicide bombing for three years, authorities said, describing it as a possible sign of the reactivation of Islamic State.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-COVAX-PFIZER-EXCLU/

Exclusive: Pfizer-BioNTech agree to supply WHO co-led COVID-19 vaccine scheme - sources

LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Pfizer and BioNTech have agreed to supply their COVID-19 vaccine to the World Health Organization co-led COVAX vaccine access scheme, two sources familiar with the deal said, the latest in a series of shots to be included in the project aimed at lower-income countries.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/

Biden lays out plans for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and masks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden moved swiftly to coordinate a federal effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, his first full day in office, with steps to expand testing and vaccinations and increase mask-wearing.

USA-BIDEN-COURT/

Biden pivots away from old court battles, helps ignite new ones

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden in his short time in office already has turned the page on some major legal battles that consumed former President Donald Trump's administration while also taking actions certain to ignite new ones likely headed toward the U.S. Supreme Court.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. labor market recovery fading; housing, factories underpin economy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits decreased modestly last week as the COVID-19 pandemic tears through the nation, raising the risk that the economy shed jobs for a second straight month in January.

TECH-ANTITRUST-GOOGLE/

Google judge says U.S. states must begin turning over documents next month

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The federal judge who is hearing both the U.S. Justice Department and state antitrust cases against Google said on Thursday that he wanted the states to begin turning documents over to the search and advertising giant on Feb. 4 as part of preparation for trial.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-NETHERLANDS-PETS/

Dutch buy delivery uniforms, borrow dogs to dodge curfew

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Fears of being cooped up during a curfew have led the Dutch to resort to creative ways to dodge the rules, with people signing up for borrow-a-dog services and ordering the uniforms of home delivery companies.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FRANCE-SKI-SNOWSHO/

Grounded by COVID restrictions, skiers embrace the humble snow shoe

ANNECY, France (Reuters) - No one relishes the COVID-19 epidemic and the death it has brought, but Philippe Gallay, boss of one of the world's biggest snowshoe manufacturers, acknowledges it has been good for business. Sales of his company's product have exploded.

SPORTS

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

McIlroy takes one-shot lead in Abu Dhabi first round

(Reuters) - World number six Rory McIlroy took a one-shot lead in the first round of the HSBC Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi after carding an error-free 64 to finish at eight-under before bad light stopped play on Thursday.

TENNIS-TENNIS-BARTY/

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty to make return at Adelaide event

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will end a nearly year-long layoff during a pre-Australian Open exhibition event in Adelaide later this month, organizers announced Thursday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CAMBODIA-BEER YOGA (PIX) (TV)

Doing yoga with a pint: Cambodians return to yoga mat with beer

Sipping beer while stretching, Cambodians enjoy a beer yoga session as the country eases COVID restrictions.

22 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-VACCINE

Philippines Senate resumes inquiry into government's vaccination plan

The Philippine senate looks into the government's plan for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out.

22 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

Activity at Lisbon´s hospitals as COVID cases and deaths continue to rise.

Portugal´s hospitals are exhausting their capacity at a time the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise.

22 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-WEDDING (PIX) (TV)

After COVID struck, UK couple rushed to tie knot in hospital ICU ward

The story of two critically ill COVOD-19 patients who married in intensive care in an English hospital after nurses arranged a ceremony in just four hours as the health of both of them hung in the balance.

22 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-COVAX

Interview with head of facilitation council of COVAX vaccine access scheme

Interview with Norwegian minister who is co-leading the facilitation council for the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme which is seeking to close the multi-billion financing gap. The minister is seeking to spur other examples to follow Norway's example and donate doses to the scheme which is due to begin roll-out next month.

22 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHRONIC PATIENT CASE (TV)

Chronically ill young man gets special vaccination permission

A chronically ill young man has been granted a controversial special permission to get vaccinated although he is not in the over 70 risk group. 30-year-old Benni Over has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and can only move his fingers, he has to be on an artificial-respirator all the time.

22 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CAMBODIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial starts for 15 activists in Cambodia amid government crackdown

Fifteen youth and opposition activists are due to go on trial in Cambodia on charges related to their role in protests. The trial comes amid an intensifying crackdown on opponents to Prime Minister Hun Sen's political monopoly that has caused concern in the United States and Europe and some trade sanctions.

22 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-LEGISLATION

Japan to revise law on infectious diseases to better fight COVID-19

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet looks set to approve bills to revise infectious diseases-related legislation and submit them to parliament as early as on Friday to stipulate penalties for those who do not comply with shorter opening hours and other anti-infection measures, and compensation for those who obey them.

22 Jan

CHANGE-SUITE/LANGER (PIX)

Translating diversity goals into action

In the wake of racial justice movements like Black Lives Matter, corporations are amplifying the focusing on diversity and inclusion. But achieving that result cannot be done with a snap of the fingers. It is the systemic work of a generation. Columbia University professor Dr. Art Langer has been working on such a pipeline for years, with his nonprofit Workforce Opportunity Services.

22 Jan 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/CDU (PIX) (TV)

CDU counts postal votes to confirm their new leader Laschet

CDU counts the postal votes to confirm their new leader Armin Laschet, elected during the party's political congress held online last week

22 Jan 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CARREFOUR-M&A/COUCHETARD-SHAREHOLDERS

After failed Carrefour bid, Couche-Tard reassures befuddled shareholders

Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard has been quietly reassuring shareholders about its growth strategy after its abrupt plan to buy French grocery chain Carrefour befuddled investors and cast a doubt about the stock's short-term prospects.

22 Jan

BRITAIN-WORKERS/CARERS

UK advisory, finance firms try to ease pandemic pain for working parents

With offers ranging from free counselling to unlimited paid time off, Britain's financial and professional services firms are trying to persuade parent employee, juggling jobs and childcare during a pandemic, that their career is not over.

22 Jan

PAKISTAN-CENBANK/ (PIX)

Pakistan central bank releases monetary policy decision

The State Bank of Pakistan's monetary policy committee will meet and make a decision over interest rates.

22 Jan

NIGERIA-ENTERTAINMENT/NOLLYWOOD (PIX) (TV)

Nigerian stunt crew aims to kick-start Nollywood action boom

With fists, flips and kicks, a self-taught Nigerian stunt crew is bringing blow-by-blow recreations of famous fight scenes to Nollywood, aiming to put some muscle into a film industry better known for drama, comedy and romance.

22 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

IVORYCOAST-COCOA/ (PIX)

Ivory Coast cocoa exporters curb exposure and inventories amid glut

Cocoa exporters in world's top producer Ivory Coast are switching to cheaper long-term delivery contracts, and buying reduced volumes amid a glut, blaming the move on a $400 per tonne scheme on aimed curbing poverty among farmers.

22 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/MARITIME-TRADE (PIX) (TV)

Hauliers steer clear of UK landbridge as Brexit reshapes Ireland-EU supply chains

Brexit delays and customs checks have led to a surge in demand to ship goods in and out of Ireland direct to European ports like Cherbourg in France, signalling a potential long term shift in the supply chain away from decades of moving goods to mainland Europe through the previously far speedier U.K. "landbridge"

22 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SWISS-STEINMETZ/ (TV)

Verdict due in Geneva trial of Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz on corruption charges

After a two-week trial, a Geneva criminal court is due to rule on corruption and forgery charges against Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz in connection with iron ore mining contracts in Guinea. The prosecutor has sought a five year jail sentence and 50 million Swiss francs in compensation. Verdict reading expected to take 2 hours

22 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

CHINA-ACCIDENT/MINE (PIX) (TV)

Rescue teams search for survivors 12 days after explosion at a gold mine

Rescue teams search for survivors at a gold mine after an explosion 12 days ago trapped 22 workers underground.

22 Jan

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/SIX-MONTHS-PREVIEW (PIX)

Olympics - Six months out, beleaguered organisers prepare for rearranged Tokyo Games

January 23 marks six months until the opening ceremony for the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. They were originally scheduled to begin in July 2020 but the IOC and organisers decided to postpone the Games by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Beleaguered organisers are now attempting to plan for the summer showpiece amid a global pandemic.

22 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT