Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10.30 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-BIDEN/MILITARY-TRANSGENDER

Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender people serving in U.S. military

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order that overturned a controversial ban by his predecessor on transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military, a move cheered by LGBTQ advocates that fulfills a campaign promise.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-DEATHS

Anger and grief as United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - As the United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll approaches 100,000, grief-stricken relatives of the dead expressed anger at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the worst public health crisis in a century.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/

Biden to push elusive 'Buy American' goal with new federal contract guidelines

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will take steps on Monday to harness the purchasing power of the U.S. government, the world's biggest single buyer of goods and services, to strengthen domestic manufacturing and create markets for new technologies, a senior administration official said.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

U.S. House to deliver Trump charge to Senate, triggering impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday is set to formally deliver to the Senate a charge accusing former President Donald Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech to his supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol, setting in motion his second impeachment trial.

BUSINESS

USA-FED/CONSUMER-EXPECTATIONS

U.S. consumers expect spending to rebound strongly in one year, NY Fed survey finds

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Household spending rose modestly over the last four months, but consumers' expectations for how much more they'll be able to spend a year from now surged, according to a survey released Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.

GAMESTOP-HOT/

GameStop shares soar on short squeeze, then ease in wild trade session

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. videogame retailer GameStop GME.N skyrocketed by 144% on Monday as short sellers scrambled to cover their positions in the stock, which then pared gains in a roller coaster session that featured nine trading halts for volatility.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PUB

Loved by students, scholars and writers for 450 years, Oxford pub succumbs to COVID

OXFORD, England, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A historic pub in the centre of Oxford that has served students, scholars and literary greats for over 450 years is to shut down, a cultural casualty of the COVID pandemic.

AWARDS-AFI/

Black stories highlighted in AFI 2021 film honors

LOS ANGELES, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The American Film Institute (AFI) on Monday announced its movies of the year, with five of the 10 honorees featuring predominantly non-white casts and stories.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE/

Chelsea sack manager Lampard after New Year slump

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chelsea dismissed Frank Lampard following 18 months in charge on Monday after the man at the heart of much of their greatest success as a player failed to deliver as coach despite spending over 200 million pounds ($273.28 million) in the close season.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WYC-TOT/REPORT

Soccer-Late goal flurry earns Tottenham Cup win at Wycombe

HIGH WYCOMBE, England, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele struck late goals as Tottenham Hotspur survived an FA Cup scare to reach the fifth round with a 4-1 victory at Wycombe Wanderers on Monday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

An article of impeachment against former President Trump delivered to the Senate

The House of Representatives will deliver to the U.S. Senate an article of impeachment against former U.S. President Donald Trump, asserting his role in inciting the riot at the Capitol on January 6. Impeachment managers appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hand deliver the article to the Senate.

25 Jan 18:45 ET / 23:45 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/LONDON

City of London chief speaks on Brexit challenges

The City of London's policy chief speaks about Brexit in an interview with Reuters.

26 Jan

VIETNAM-POLITICS/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)

Vietnam kicks off 13th Party Congress

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party kicks off its a massive five-yearly National Congress - the Southeast Asian country's biggest political event for years. During the nine-day event, a new Party and government leadership will be selected, as will plans and a roadmap for the next five-year period.

26 Jan

TUNISIA-PROTESTS/ (PIX)

Tunisia protesters plan big rally

Protesters in Tunisia plan to march on Tuesday over social injustice and police abuses, aiming to build momentum after more than a week of demonstrations in defiance of a ban on gatherings over COVID-19.

26 Jan

ESTONIA-GOVERNMENT/ (TV)

The new Estonian government takes oath

The new Estonian government, led by Kaja Kallas from centre-right Reform party, is expected to take oath in the parliament. This follows resignation of Juri Ratas of centre-left Center party after a corruption scandal.

26 Jan

RWANDA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

'Hotel Rwanda' hero due in court on terrorism charges

Paul Rusesabagina, depicted as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide, is due to appear in court on terrorism charges. He was denied bail in late October. A political dissident who has lived in exile in Belgium and the United States, Rusesabagina was arrested in August after returning to Rwanda under disputed circumstances.

26 Jan

AUSTRALIA-DAY/ (PIX) (TV)

Protesters in Australia call for date of national day to be changed

With official events cancelled, Australia Day celebrations will look noticeably different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but protesters are still expected to rally and demand that the country's national day be changed, as the date marks the arrival of Britain's First Fleet in 1788 and subsequent colonisation of indigenous Australians.

26 Jan

INDIA-REPUBLICDAY/ (PIX) (TV)

India holds parade on Republic Day

India celebrates its Republic Day with a grand parade exhibiting its military might and national culture.

26 Jan 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/SUMMIT-NETHERLANDS

US, China join Dutch-hosted international Climate Adaptation Summit

The Unites States and China take part in the online international Climate Adaptation Summit, which aims to set out practical solutions and plans for dealing with climate change until 2030. The event comes just days after the decision by U.S. President Joe Biden that the U.S. will re-join the Paris Agreement on climate change.

26 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/EXPORTERS (PIX) (TV)

UK shoemaker feels pinch from hidden cost of Brexit - tax

At British luxury shoemaker Trickers, boxes of returned shoes are starting to pile up as customers in the European Union balk at new tax costs that now apply. Managing Director Martin Mason says the change represents a hidden cost of Brexit that his clients were not ready for.

26 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONGO-POLITICS/

Congo prime minister faces vote of no confidence

Congo's Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba faces a vote of no confidence after a majority in the lower house of parliament filed a motion against him last week. The move will likely force the government's collapse, handing President Felix Tshisekedi a major political victory over a coalition formed by his predecessor Joseph Kabila.

26 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

AUSTRALIA-3DPRINTING/LOBSTER (PIX) (TV)

Natural construct of lobster shell inspires researchers in 3D printing technique

Natural construct of lobster shell inspires Australian researchers in 3D printing technique to be able to make stronger concrete.

26 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA (PIX) (TV)

Indonesia expected to hit one million coronavirus cases

Indonesia is set to hit grim milestone of one million coronavirus cases as hospitals in the Southeast Asian nation come under increasing strain from the coronavirus pandemic.

26 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong leader speaks in weekly news briefing

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news briefing, where she is expected to focus on the coronavirus situation in the city after a lockdown in parts of Kowloon district was lifted in the early hours of Monday.

26 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/THAILAND (PIX)

Thailand set to report record virus cases after mass testing at outbreak epicentre

Thailand is expected to report a new daily record of at least 900 new coronavirus cases after mass testing in a province that is the epicentre of its latest outbreak showed 914 new cases on Monday - mostly Myanmar migrant workers - compared to a average of 180 new daily infections over the past week for the whole of the country, which has among Asia's lowest tallies of COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

26 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO (TV)

WHO Executive Board to hold its last day of meeting

World Health Organization's Executive Board holds its last day a 10 days long meeting. Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expected to speak.

26 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-MODERNA (TV)

WHO vaccine expert panel 'SAGE' due to issue recommendations on Moderna COVID vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) panel of independent vaccine experts known as SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation) to issue recommendations on the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, after reviewing the data last week. It issued recommendations for the Pfizer vaccine in early January. Speakers at 12:30cet/1130gmt brfg, are Dr Alejandro CRAVIOTO, Chair, Dr Joachim HOMBACH, Executive Secretary SAGE, WHO Dr Kate O'BRIEN, Director, Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, WHO

26 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GAVI-VACCINES (TV)

GAVI ceo to brief on COVAX vaccine issues, for U.N. correspondents

Seth Barkley, ceo of the GAVI vaccine alliance, to give briefing on COVAX vaccine, for U.N. accredited correspondents in Geneva.

26 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

THAILAND-ECONOMY/TOURISM (PIX) (TV)

Thailand's Tourism Council holds a briefing on tourism outlook

The Tourism Council of Thailand holds a briefing on a tourism outlook and measures to be proposed to the government to help the industry affected by a new wave of coronavirus infections.

26 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

COLOMBIA-RATES/(POLL)

Analysts give Reuters their predictions ahead of Colombia central bank rate decision

Analysts tell Reuters what they expect Colombia's central bank to do with interest rates in the board's meeting this month.

26 Jan

SAUDI-INVESTMENT/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative

Saudi Arabia holds its fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, expected to attract senior global executives and political leaders.

26 Jan

USA-FED/FOMC

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rate policy

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rate policy, in Washington.

26 Jan

BRITAIN-WORKERS/CARERS

UK advisory, finance firms try to ease pandemic pain for working parents

With offers ranging from free counselling to unlimited paid time off, Britain's financial and professional services firms are trying to persuade parent employees, juggling jobs and childcare during a pandemic, that their career is not over.

26 Jan

CHANGE-SUITE/RITZ

Extreme customer service in the New Normal: Ritz-Carlton's playbook

Antonia Hock, global head of the Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center, helps other companies boost their customer-service and employee-relations games – in an era when every single interaction has taken on added importance. She sat down with Reuters to talk about what customer service looks like in the New Normal.

26 Jan 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

DAVOS-MEETING/RAMAPHOSA (TV)

South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa addresses virtual Davos WEF

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

26 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

IVORYCOAST-COCOA/EXPORTERS (PIX)

Ivorian cocoa traders seek reforms to break export dominance by multinationals

Ivory Coast's domestic cocoa traders association GNI has called on the sector regulator of the world's top producer to carry our an urgent reform to break the monopoly of six multinationals that dominate the country's cocoa exports.

26 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

26 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

IMF-OUTLOOK/ (TV)

IMF releases updated World Economic Outlook

The International Monetary Fund releases an updated World Economic Outlook.

26 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

JOHNSON&JOHNSON-RESULTS/

Johnson & Johnson to report Q4 earnings

Johnson & Johnson, which is expected to disclose late-stage data on its COVID-19 vaccine this month, will report fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Investors remain keenly focused on commentary about the single-dose vaccine, and will also look out for the company's 2021 profit forecast.

26 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

HSBC HLDG-HONG KONG/

HSBC CEO to face lawmaker questions over Hong Kong accounts

HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn faces an official questioning by British lawmakers over the bank's decision to freeze the accounts of Hong Kong politicians linked to the Asian city's democratic movement.

26 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MYANMAR-MILITARY/ (PIX)

Myanmar military to hold news conference ahead of new parliament term

Myanmar's military spokesman holds a news conference ahead of the start of a new parliament term and the formation of the new government. The military has been critical about an election in November last year that was won in a landslide by Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party, with the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party trounced.

26 Jan

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

SAFRICA-ART/BEYOND WALLS (PIX) (TV)

Artist Saype spray paints iconic "Beyond Walls" frescoes in Cape Town

On a sandy patch with tufts of grass in Cape Town's impoverished Philippi shantytown, French artist Saype checks a laminated image in hand before adding details to a huge fresco spray-painted on the ground, part of a global project he hopes will foster unity in an increasingly polarised world.

26 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

FASHION-PARIS/HAUTECOUTURE-CHANEL (PIX) (TV)

Chanel unveils haute couture collection in digital show

Chanel unveils its spring/summer 2021 haute couture collection, again in a digital format, as COVID-19 restrictions in France still ban gatherings such as fashion shows.

26 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT