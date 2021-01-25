REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CLIMATE-CHANGE/SUMMIT-NETHERLANDS

U.S. rejoins fight against climate change at high level summit

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The United States will mark its return to the global fight against climate change on Monday by joining high level talks on ways to better protect people and economies from the effects of global warming already taking place.

EGYPT-UPRISING-ANNIVERSARY/

Splintered coalition reflects fate of Egypt's uprising a decade on

CAIRO (Reuters) - Ten years ago protesters surged onto Egypt's streets, emboldened by the success of Tunisia's Arab Spring uprising.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS/

'We can't wait:' Biden administration fights for $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Officials in President Joe Biden's administration tried to head off Republican concerns that his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal was too expensive on a Sunday call with Republican and Democratic lawmakers, some of whom pushed for a smaller plan targeting vaccine distribution.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

Trump's coming impeachment trial aggravates rift among Republicans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The coming second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly storming of the Capitol has aggravated a rift among his fellow Republicans that was on full display on Sunday.

BUSINESS

OIL-EXPLORATION-BP-INSIGHT/

BP's oil exploration team swept aside in climate revolution

LONDON (Reuters) - Nothing escapes the winds of change now sweeping through BP, not even the exploration team that for more than a century powered its profits by discovering billions of barrels of oil.

ALIGHT-M-A-FOLEY-TRASIMENE/

Foley-backed SPAC nears $7.3 billion deal with Blackstone's Alight: sources

A blank-check acquisition firm backed by veteran investor Bill Foley is nearing an agreement to take Alight Solutions LLC, the U.S. benefits services provider owned by buyout firm Blackstone Group Inc, public at a valuation of $7.3 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-LARRY KING/

Larry King, decades-long fixture of U.S. TV interviews, dead at 87

WASHINGTON - Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets in a career spanning more than six decades, has died aged 87, his media company said in a statement on Saturday.

USA-BIDEN/

Scowling Bernie Sanders happy his mittened meme may raise millions for charity

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, the famed curmudgeon photographed at President Joe Biden's inauguration wearing mittens and a scowl behind his facemask in an image that instantly became a meme, said on Sunday he was happy it may help raise millions for charity.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LIV/

Fernandes strikes knockout blow on Liverpool, Chelsea safely through

MANCHESTER (Reuters) - Manchester United deepened Liverpool's January gloom as Bruno Fernandes's pinpoint free kick earned his side a 3-2 win in a blockbuster FA Cup fourth-round clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

Nine active cases of COVID-19 in Australian Open quarantine – officials

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - One case of COVID-19 among those in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open has been reclassified, local health officials said on Sunday, leaving nine active cases in the group of players and support staff isolating in Melbourne hotels.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

UGANDA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Ugandan court to decide on opposition leader's release from house arrest

A Ugandan court to decide whether to release opposition leader Bobi Wine from house arrest. The military surrounded the home of the pop star-turned-legislator, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, shortly after he cast his ballot in a presidential election that incumbent Yoweri Museveni won.

25 Jan 07:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

EU-FOREIGN/ (TV)

EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels

EU foreign ministers meet to discuss a range of current affairs, including the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and relations with the United States after the inauguration of President Joe Biden

25 Jan 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/FINANCIAL-RULES (PIX)

FACTBOX-Rules that could be reversed under a Democratic Congress

With Democrats wielding a tie-breaking vote in the U.S. Senate, liberal think tanks are identifying Wall Street-friendly rules introduced by Donald Trump's administration they would like to see scrapped using the Congressional Review Act.

25 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-MANAGERS

Diverse team of U.S. House Democrats to lead Trump's second impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi deliberately picked a team of nine impeachment managers, essentially prosecutors, who represent the diversity of the Democratic party in terms of race, gender and sexual orientation. Story looks at the team and highlights the contrast between it and the mostly white Senate that will serve as jury.

25 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/QANON-FINANCING (FOCUS, PIX) (PIX)

FOCUS-Online merchants linked to QAnon down, but not out, following platform bans

Since last year, entrepreneur Dustin Krieger has faced bans by an expanding list of big tech companies: four blocked PayPal accounts, half a dozen Twitter deactivations, de-listed merchandise by Shopify and most recently Amazon's removal of his widely reviewed book promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory. But he's not giving up.

25 Jan 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

ESTONIA-GOVERNMENT/ (PIX)

Estonian parliament to votes to confirm the new Prime Minister

Estonian parliament is expected to confirm Kaja Kallas from centre-right Reform party as the next PM early in the week, following resignation of Juri Ratas of centre-left Center party after a corruption scandal. The new Reform-Center coalition would exclude the far right EKRE party the government, signalling the end of its policy initiatives such as the proposed referendum to define marriage as a union between a man and a woman.

25 Jan 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/SUMMIT-NETHERLANDS (TV)

US, China join Dutch international Climate Adaptation Summit

The Unites States and China take part in the online international Climate Adaptation Summit, which aims to set out practical solutions and plans for dealing with climate change until 2030. The event comes just days after the decision by U.S. President Joe Biden that the U.S. will re-join the Paris Agreement on climate change. Speakers expected to appear by video link at the opening ceremony include Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Han Zheng, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

25 Jan 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/

Venezuela ex presidential candidate Henrique Capriles speaks to reporters

Two-time Venezuelan presidential candidate Henrique Capriles speaks with reporters following a months-long falling out with the country's main opposition leaders.

25 Jan 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

DAVOS-MEETING/RWANDA (PIX)

Rwandan President Paul Kagame speaks at virtual Davos summit

Rwandan President Paul Kagame is due to speak at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. He will share a platform with the Spanish prime minister and Coca Cola CEO on advancing a new social contract.

25 Jan 09:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/WALL-STREET

ANALYSIS - U.S. Democrats in Congress face challenges in repealing Wall Street-friendly rules

With control of the Senate, Democrats want to repeal the Trump administration's Wall Street-friendly rule changes, but they may struggle to win enough moderate votes and risk making it harder for President-elect Joe Biden's agencies to write tougher new rules, said lobbyists and analysts.

25 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BUSINESSROUNDTABLE-WORKERS (PIX)

INSIGHT-Investor pay-outs and job cuts jar with U.S. companies' social pledge

When Randall Stephenson joined 180 of his peers leading many of the richest U.S. companies in signing the Business Roundtable pledge on the "purpose of a corporation" in August 2019, the then-chief of AT&T Inc promised to look out for the interests of all the wireless carrier's stakeholders, not just shareholders. By the end of September 2020, AT&T had eliminated 23,000 positions, or about 9% of its workforce, many of them during the pandemic.

25 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/INFLATION (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Fed set to look beyond possible post-pandemic inflation shock

Between closed theatres and restaurants and prices slashed by airlines and half-empty hotels, Americans may have as much as $2 trillion in extra cash socked away if current government relief proposals are factored in. For the Federal Reserve, that is both blessing and curse: Fuel for a recovery once coronavirus vaccines take hold and people can travel and shop freely but a possible catalyst for a surge in prices that policymakers already are bracing to explain.

25 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INSURANCE (PIX)

Life insurers impose waiting periods while bracing for long-term COVID fallout

Global life insurers are imposing waiting periods and scaling back policy amounts to curb potential pay-outs for COVID-19-related deaths as their reinsurers warn about long-term physical and mental health side-effects, many of which are still unknown.

25 Jan 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VERILY (PIX)

FOCUS-Alphabet's Verily bets on long-term payoff from virus-testing deals

For Alphabet Inc's Verily, a healthcare venture that is one the tech giant's most prominent "other bets," the coronavirus pandemic offered an immediate business opportunity.

25 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-PARIS/HAUTECOUTURE-DIOR (PIX) (TV)

Dior unveils haute couture collection in digital show

Dior unveils its spring/summer 2021 haute couture collection, again in a digital format, as COVID-19 restrictions still ban gatherings such as fashion shows. Maria Grazia Chiuri speaks with Reuters about this season's inspirations.

25 Jan 16:30 ET, 21:30 GMT