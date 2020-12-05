REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-CHINA-EXCHANGE-PROGRAM

U.S. ends exchange programs with China, calling them 'propaganda'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Friday it has ended five cultural exchange programs with China, calling them "soft power propaganda tools."

BRITAIN-EU

UK, EU call in leaders to save trade talks

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British and EU negotiators paused trade talks on Friday to call in their leaders to try to narrow gaps and get an agreement over the line, less than four weeks before Britain completes its Brexit journey out of the bloc.

U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION-DACA

U.S. government ordered to reinstate protections for 'Dreamers'

In a rebuke to President Donald Trump's administration, a judge on Friday ordered the U.S. government to reopen to first-time applicants a program that protects from deportation and grants work permits to hundreds of thousands of immigrants who live in the United States unlawfully after arriving as children.

USA-ELECTION

Trump campaign files election lawsuit in Georgia, suffers more legal defeats

Donald Trump's campaign said it filed a lawsuit in Georgia state court on Friday seeking to invalidate the presidential election results there, the latest in a series of legal challenges aimed at reversing his loss that have so far gone nowhere.

BUSINESS

USA-TIKTOK-EXCLUSIVE

U.S. not extending TikTok divestiture deadline, but talks will continue: sources

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Friday opted not to grant ByteDance a new extension of an order requiring the Chinese company to divest TikTok's U.S. assets, but talks will continue over the short video-sharing app's fate, two sources briefed on the matter said.

USA-ECONOMY-JOBS-GRAPHIC

Five worrying takeaways from Friday's U.S. jobs report

Friday's big monthly U.S. payrolls report was a big disappointment, with roughly half the number of jobs created in November as were forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BLACK-EYED-PEAS-SHAKIRA

The Black Eyed Peas tops charts in move to Latin music

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Black Eyed Peas, whose music spans hip hop to soul to pop-rap, is topping the charts with the former quartet's first album in two years, featuring Latin pop artists such as Shakira.

MUSIC-EARTH-ORCHESTRA-TOGETHER-IS-BEA

Musicians from every country form Earth Orchestra to record unique song

LONDON (Reuters) - For the first time in music history, 197 musicians – one from each country – have formed an orchestra, hoping to exemplify how people can transcend physical and cultural borders to come together.

SPORTS

SPORT-DOPING

Trump signs anti-doping act into law

U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday a bill that lets U.S. justice officials pursue criminal penalties against those involved in doping conspiracies at international events involving American athletes, sponsors or broadcasters.

SPORTS-AUCTION-JERSEYS

Jordan, Obama, Kaepernick jerseys set records at sports auction

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Historic jerseys from the careers of Michael Jordan, Colin Kaepernick and former U.S. President Barack Obama set sales records at an auction of sports memorabilia this week, Julien's Auctions said on Friday.

UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/

Ethiopia hunts rebellious leaders, aid delivery still hampered Ethiopia said it was closing in on the top leaders of a rebellious northern force while aid agencies pressed both sides for access to the battle-scarred region to deliver aid. The government says the month-long conflict is ending, a claim denied by the opposing side.

5 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-VACCINATION (PIX) (TV)

Moscow starts mass vaccination with its COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine

Moscow is set to start large-scale vaccination with its Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus for medics, teachers and social workers. Russia has produced around 2 million doses of Sputnik V so far and which will be free of charge for its citizens, authorities have said.

5 Dec

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-HOLIDAYSHOPPING

Dutch spend more, celebrate St. Nicholas holiday quietly amid coronavirus

Families gathered in smaller-than-usual groups to celebrate the St. Nicholas gift-giving festival in the Netherlands on Saturday, with spending running well above 2019 levels in spite of, or because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Dutch lore, St. Nicholas and helpers known as "Peters" give gifts to children before departing by steamboat for Spain on Dec. 6. Festivities that would normally draw a crowd have been curtailed this year. Portrayals of Peter, formerly known as "Black Pete", in blackface makeup, are waning in popularity due to criticism that that part of the tradition is racist. Analysts from ING Bank calculated that spending increased by 9% from a year earlier, with online shopping making up more than half of all holiday spending for the first time.

5 Dec

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

Portugal to announce new restrictions over Christmas and New Years

Portugal's prime minister will announce what restrictions will be in place in the country until the 6 or 7 of January. Rules are expected to be loosened slightly on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but tightened over New Years.

5 Dec