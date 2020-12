Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

AUSTRALIA-CHINA/TWEET

Backing Australia, U.S. State Dept says China hit "new low" with doctored image

SYDNEY, (Reuters) - The United States has called China's use of a digitally manipulated image of an Australian soldier a "new low", weighing into the dispute between Canberra and Beijing over the tweet.

LEBANON-CRISIS/FRANCE

With no Lebanese political progress, France pushes aid meeting

PARIS, (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron will seek to revive a French initiative on Lebanon when he hosts an international aid conference on Wednesday, but with the country's fractious political class bickering, hopes of a breakthrough appear slim.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/

Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud despite Trump's claims

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last month's election, even as President Donald Trump kept up his flailing legal efforts to reverse his defeat.

USA-ELECTION/WISCONSIN

Trump campaign challenges election results in Wisconsin Supreme Court

U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign filed a petition on Tuesday challenging Wisconsin's presidential vote results with the state's supreme court, the latest in a series of so-far unsuccessful attempts to reverse Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election.

BUSINESS

JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ

BOJ deputy governor signals readiness to extend fund aid schemes for pandemic-hit firms

TOKYO, (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is ready to extend beyond March a range of steps aimed at easing corporate funding strains, its deputy governor said, suggesting a decision could come as early as this month as a resurgence of COVID-19 infections cloud the outlook.

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/GDP

Australia's economy rebounds sharply in Q3 from COVID-19 recession

SYDNEY, (Reuters) - Australia's economy rebounded sharply in the third quarter from a coronavirus-induced recession as consumer spending surged, though the country's top central banker signalled monetary policy will stay accommodative for a while.

ENTERTAINMENT

INDONESIA-CATS/FASHION

From hijabs to cosplay, Indonesian finds calling in cat fashion makeovers

BOGOR, Indonesia, (Reuters) - It may not be haute couture, but former Indonesian school teacher turned tailor Fredi Lugina Priadi has found a lucrative market for his cat fashions, creating unique costumes and cosplay outfits for cats.

UTAH-MONOLITH/

Monolith or just trash? Metal sculpture in Utah appears to have been demolished

The mysterious metal column found standing inexplicably in a remote part of Utah's desert last month was knocked down and dismantled by a group of men who considered it "trash," according to a photographer who documented the object's demise.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/FOREIGNERS

Japan to allow 'large-scale' overseas visitors for Tokyo Games: Nikkei

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japan aims to allow "large-scale" numbers of overseas visitors to attend next year's Tokyo Olympics without mandatory vaccinations or quarantine provided they submit negative COVID-19 test results and download tracking apps, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/

Australia needs five years to recover from pandemic

MELBOURNE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Tennis Australia (TA) expects to exhaust most of its A$80 million ($59.01 million) reserves to maintain funding to the sport as it deals with significant costs in staging the Australian Open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

HONGKONG-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong to be sentenced on protest charges

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam are sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly. All three were remanded in custody after their guilty plea.

2 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

BURKINA-SECURITY/HUNGER (PIX) (TV)

As Islamist violence escalates in Burkina Faso, hunger threatens millions

Habidou Sore fled her village in northern Burkina Faso barefoot and heavily pregnant as suspected Islamist gunmen approached. Now, 16 months on, food is scarce. Islamist violence has pushed over 7 million people into acute hunger in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, but Burkina Faso is deteriorating fastest: the United Nations says it is "one step from famine".

2 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

Ethiopia war may turn into guerrilla insurgency, experts say

Awaiting the latest on Ethiopia's nearly month-long war against rebellious northern forces which experts say may be transforming into a guerrilla conflict, even though federal troops declared victory after capturing the Tigrayan regional capital at the weekend.

2 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

TURKEY-DEFENSE/

2 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-EXAM (TV)

S.Korea test-takers and proctors face challenge ahead of the annual college entrance exam

Nearly 500,000 test-takers and proctors are staying especially alert in South Korea ahead of the country's highly competitive annual college entrance exam, as the coronavirus cases spike nationwide raising concerns about the exam day plans.

2 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

ISRAEL-TECHNOLOGY/DRONE-CATTLE (PIX) (TV)

2 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NURSES

Head of International Council of Nurses gives briefing on COVID-19

Howard Catton, ceo of Geneva-based International Council of Nurses gives briefing on the integral role nurses have taken in the ongoing fight against the virus and planning for the roll out of the vaccination.

2 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Merkel to discuss coronavirus measures with federal state leaders

German Chancellor Merkel speaks after meeting state leaders meet to discuss coronavirus

2 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY (PIX)

Italian health minister to present COVID vaccine plan and restrictions over Christmas

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza due to lay out in parliament the government plan for restrictions over the Christmas period to prevent a new flare-up of COVID-19, as well as the strategy for mass vaccinations in 2021.

2 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-REDFIELD (TV)

CDC Director Redfield discusses pandemic, search for vaccine

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield discusses the COVID-19 pandemic and the expectation for a reliable vaccine during an online forum moderated by Suzanne Clark, the president of U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

2 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SAFRICA-ECONOMY/WAGES (PIX)

South African government, unions face off in court in public sector wage dispute

South Africa's government and public sector unions will face off in the Labour Court in a dispute over public sector wages. The unions are trying to force the government to pay wage increases that were due to come into force in April but which the government didn't pay, citing economic pressures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-HOMES (PIX) (TV)

Big, bright and airtight: Spanish homes morph in response to COVID

After Spain's particularly stringent lockdown trapped many in cramped urban flats, builders and architects were quick to propose a host of new features to assuage people's desire for more space, better air and higher security - and sales shot up.

2 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Quarles speaks on financial regulation

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles participates in "Financial Regulation" discussion before virtual Financial Times Global Banking Summit.

2 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on economic outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook and participates in an interview before virtual 2020 CIO Leaders in Alternative Investments Summit.

2 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams participates in New York Fed virtual press briefing

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives opening remarks before virtual Press Briefing on the Economic Impacts of COVID-19 on the Second District organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

2 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/BEIGEBOOK

Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

Federal Reserve issues Beige Book of economic condition, in Washington.

2 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Protesters rally as Thai Constitution Court to pass verdict on Prayuth's misuse of military home case

Anti-government protesters rally at the Ladprao Intersection demanding a conviction as the Thai Constitution Court judges are to pass verdict on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha over allegations he misused a state-owned home after his military retirement. If the court rules against Prayuth, he would be deemed unfit to continue as the country's leader.

2 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY-DIPLOMACY

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks at TRT World Forum

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks at TRT World Forum on the International Order in a Post-Pandemic World

2 Dec 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CENTRALAMERICA-HUNGER (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT - Drought, coronavirus and storms spread hunger to millions in Central America

Farmers in the dry corridor that runs from southern Mexico down to Panama have year after year watched crops being damaged by droughts exacerbated by climate change, making it among the most vulnerable regions in the Western Hemisphere to food shortages. This year, things have got much worse as a result of the pandemic and recent back-to-back hurricanes.

2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/FOSSILFUELS

U.N. publishes report on gap between fossil fuel production and levels needed to curb warming

UNEP report on discrepancy between countries' planned fossil fuel production and the global production levels necessary to limit warming to 1.5°C and 2°C.

2 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-HOUSE/HEARING (PIX) (TV)

Federal Reserve's Powell, Treasury's Mnuchin testify to House Financial Services Committee

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin testify on the Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress before the House Financial Services Committee.

2 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

EU-BUDGET/HUNGARY

Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto in interview on EU relations, vaccine issues

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto speaks to Reuters in interview via Zoom. Possible topics include EU relations, EU budget dispute, vaccine deals, U.S. relations.

2 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

LEBANON-CRISIS/FRANCE (PIX) (TV)

France holds virtual aid conference for Lebanon

France hosts a video conference with international partners to discuss humanitarian aid for financially-strapped Lebanon. The meeting, organised in conjunction with the United Nations, will aim to have the highest-level representation possible with the objective of soliciting aid for Lebanon's debt-crushed economy.

2 Dec 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TELEVISION (PIX) (TV)

What pandemic? Holiday TV movies stick with escapism over realism

"Grey's Anatomy" surgeon Meredith Grey was stricken with COVID-19 and the "Superstore" staff hoarded toilet paper. But Christmas, complete with carol singers, family gatherings and romance, will be a largely coronavirus-free zone on television.When it comes to Christmas, escapism still rules.

2 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT