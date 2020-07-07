REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 AM GMT/2 PM SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

hongkong-protests/

Red line of Hong Kong security law is not "doom and gloom," city leader says

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's national security law does not spell "doom and gloom", its leader said on Tuesday, as she tried to calm unease over legislation that critics say could mean the end of freedoms that have underpinned the city's success as a financial hub.

china-usa-arms/

China slams U.S. as it joins global arms trade treaty at U.N

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - China on Monday joined a global arms trade treaty spurned by the United States, taking a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump's administration by accusing it of bullying, unilateralism and undermining efforts to combat global challenges.

U.S.

health-coronavirus-california/

Hospitalizations jump 50% in California as coronavirus infections soar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - New coronavirus cases soared in California over the July Fourth weekend, stressing some hospital systems and leading to the temporary closure of the state capitol building in Sacramento for deep cleaning, officials said on Monday.

health-coronavirus-usa/

Miami rolls back restaurant dining as U.S. coronavirus deaths top 130,000

Florida's greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering all restaurant dining closed on Monday as COVID-19 cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the U.S. death toll topped 130,000.

BUSINESS

tiktok-hong-kong-exclusive/

Exclusive: TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days

NEW YORK (Reuters) - TikTok will exit the Hong Kong market within days, a spokesman told Reuters late on Monday, as other technology companies including Facebook Inc have suspended processing government requests for user data in the region.

health-coronavirus-ppp/

U.S. pandemic aid program saved 51.1 million jobs, but wealthy and connected also benefited

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A high-profile pandemic aid program protected about 51.1 million American jobs, the Trump administration said on Monday, as it revealed how $521.4 billion in taxpayer cash was injected into small businesses but also into the pockets of the rich and famous.

ENTERTAINMENT

people-charlie-daniels/

Country star Charlie Daniels, singer of 'Devil Went Down to Georgia,' dies at 83

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Country music band leader Charlie Daniels, singer and fiddler player on the Grammy-winning hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," died on Monday at age 83 at a hospital in Tennessee, his publicist said.

people-morricone/

Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

ROME (Reuters) - Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning Italian composer whose haunting scores to Spaghetti Westerns like "A Fistful of Dollars" and "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" helped define a cinematic era, died on Monday. He was 91.

SPORTS

football-nfl-washington/

Trump slams Washington Redskins as team re-evaluates name

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Washington Redskins for reviewing their team name on Monday, as top retailers continued to pull the NFL franchise's merchandise from shelves.

baseball-mlb-schedule/

MLB unveils schedule for 60-game season; Nationals-Yankees first up

The defending World Series champion Washington Nationals will play host to the New York Yankees on July 23 in the first game of the 60-game Major League Baseball season, the league announced on Monday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

IRAN-ECONOMY/RIAL (PIX)

Currency crisis impoverishes Iranians, strains economic defences

Desperate to afford her daughter's overseas university fees, 58-year-old retired Iranian teacher Maryam Hosseini has withdrawn all her savings from the bank to buy U.S. dollars.

7 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

MALAYSIA-ECONOMY/RATES

Malaysia to announce policy rate decision

Malaysia's monetary policy committee under its central bank will announce whether it will cut or hold its benchmark interest rate. Bank Negara Malaysia had already cut its key rate three consecutive times in as many meetings this earlier this year, as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy grappled with weak global demand and oil prices, and later the fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

7 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV)

European Commission presents latest set of economic forecasts

The European Commission presents its latest set of economic forecasts for the eurozone and European Union

7 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

7 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic participates in conversation

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a conversation before the Tennessee Business Roundtable Webinar.

7 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

7 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles speaks to Exchequer Club

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles gives Financial Stability Board remarks remotely to an Exchequer Club luncheon.

7 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Federal Reserve's Barkin, Daly participate in NABE webinar

National Association for Business Economics hosts webinar panel, "Perspectives on the Pandemic." Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly and Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin participate.

7 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GLOBAL-RACE/CAMEROON-STATUES (PIX) (TV)

Cameroonian activist on warpath against colonial past

Cameroonian activist Andre Blaise Essama wants to purge his country of colonial-era symbols. He has been on this mission for years and was arrested several times for toppling colonial era statues long before the issue went global following the Black Lives Matter protests.

7 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-ITALY (PIX) (TV)

Italian PM Giuseppe Conte visits Portuguese PM Antonio Costa

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte visits Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon to prepare for the European Council meeting in Brussels on 17-18 July, in which the European Commission's proposal for a coronavirus recovery fund will be discussed.

7 Jul 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/UN-WARCRIMES (TV)

U.N. war crimes investigators issue latest report on Syria

U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria issues latest report on Syria, focusing on events in rebel-held Idlib during seven months til June 1; Briefing by chair Paulo Pinheiro and members Karen Abuzayd and Hanny Megally at 1400/1200g

7 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (PIX) (TV)

WHO holds briefing over corona virus outbreak (new day)

World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak. Follows letter by 239 scientists urging WHO go review its guidance on whether the virus is airborne

7 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT