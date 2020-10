Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-EUROPE-CASUALTIES

Europe becomes second region to cross 250,000 deaths as second COVID wave hits

(Reuters) - Europe became the second region after Latin America to surpass 250,000 deaths on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, with record numbers of daily COVID-19 infections reported in the past two weeks.

AFGHANISTAN-SECURITY-MASRI

Afghan security forces kill senior al Qaeda leader al-Masri

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan security forces have killed Abu Muhsin al-Masri, a senior al Qaeda leader who was on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted Terrorists list, Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a tweet late on Saturday.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

Trump goes on offensive against Biden with trip to New Hampshire

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump will go on the offensive against Democratic rival Joe Biden on Sunday with a campaign trip to New Hampshire, a state he narrowly lost in 2016 but is trying to reclaim in this year's White House race.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-ILLINOIS

Police officer fired after shooting of Black couple in Illinois

(Reuters) - A police officer in Waukegan, Illinois, was fired after he shot and killed an unarmed Black teenager and wounded the young man's 20-year-old Black girlfriend during a traffic stop earlier this week.

BUSINESS

ANT-GROUP-IPO

Exclusive: Ant may raise up to $17 billion in Shanghai IPO leg as investors submit bids, say sources

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Ant Group could raise up to $17.3 billion in the Shanghai leg of the likely $35 billion dual listing, the world's largest ever, after some large investors submitted bids in the range of 68-69 yuan per share, people with knowledge of the matter said.

SAMSUNG-ELECTRONICS-CHAIRMAN

Lee Kun-hee, who made South Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78

SEOUL (Reuters) - Lee Kun-hee, who built Samsung Electronics into a global powerhouse in smartphones, semiconductors and televisions, died on Sunday after spending more than six years in hospital following a heart attack, the company said.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-SCHWARZENEGGER

Arnold Schwarzenegger says feeling 'fantastic' after heart surgery

Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he has had heart surgery but is feeling "fantastic."

FILM-BORAT-2

Borat bounces back just ahead of U.S. elections

In 2006, he shocked the world with his scathing cultural satire of the United States in "Borat." Now British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen is back with a mockumentary sequel that is garnering mixed reviews two weeks ahead of the U.S. elections.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TB

Rays pull great escape to beat Dodgers, level World Series

(Reuters) - Down to their last strike, the Tampa Bay Rays pulled a wild and unlikely 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers out the hat when Brett Phillips singled in the tying run followed by Randy Arozarena with the go-ahead score on an error to level the best-of-seven World Series at 2-2.

MMA-UFC-UFC254

Mixed Martial Arts: Dominant Khabib calls time on undefeated MMA career

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Khabib Nurmagomedov called time on his mixed martial arts career following a second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje on Saturday, leaving his gloves in the centre of the octagon to fulfil a promise to his mother.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/

Malaysia rulers meet to discuss PM Muhyiddin's emergency proposal

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah will meet with other senior royals on Sunday to discuss a proposal by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to declare a state of emergency.

25 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/MOMENTS

Ten moments that defined the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign

With Donald Trump running for re-election, the 2020 presidential election was always expected to be a dramatic and eventful ride. But nobody predicted a global pandemic that would upend every facet of the campaign. These are 10 pivotal moments from a dizzying election year.

25 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Roundup of the latest state and national polling from Reuters/Ipsos

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will ask Biden and Trump voters if they will support the result of the 2020 presidential election if their candidate does not win. It will also ask what these voters plan to do if they dislike the results. This poll will include a summary of the latest trends in U.S. public opinion ahead of the 2020 election, driven by the latest Reuters/Ipsos state polling in six battleground states (AZ, FL, PA, WI, MI, NC), as well as Reuters/Ipsos national polling.

25 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/BARRETT-POLICE

Supreme Court nominee Barrett often rules for cops in excessive force cases

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has consistently sided with police or prison officials accused of excessive force over the plaintiffs who sued them, a Reuters review of cases she was involved in as a federal appeals court judge shows.

25 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT