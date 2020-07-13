SEARCH
Reuters Science News Summary

13 Jul 2020 / 04:58 H.

    Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

    Pandemic exposes scientific rift over proving when germs are airborne

    The coronavirus pandemic has exposed a clash among medical experts over disease transmission that stretches back nearly a century - to the very origins of germ theory. The Geneva-based World Health Organization acknowledged this week that the novel coronavirus can spread through tiny droplets floating in the air, a nod to more than 200 experts in aerosol science who publicly complained that the U.N. agency had failed to warn the public about this risk.

