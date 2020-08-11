REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 P.M. GMT/10 A.M. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 P.M. GMT/10 A.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/
Feast of football awaits but no party time in Lisbon
LISBON, (Reuters) - It is arguably the biggest sports event of this COVID-infected year -- eight of Europe's top teams in a knockout tournament over 12 days in the Portuguese capital, with the Champions League winner to be crowned at the final on Aug. 23.
CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/CALENDAR
New Zealand promises bumper international summer schedule
WELLINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh have all confirmed they will tour New Zealand during the southern hemisphere summer, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White said on Tuesday.
BASEBALL-MLB-COL-ARI-PREVIEW/
Rockies' Freeland eager to continue resurgence versus D-backs
Kyle Freeland went through a nightmare of a season in 2018, but the Colorado Rockies left-hander salvaged something out of it, and it's paying off.
UPCOMING
Cricket
CRICKET-TEST-ENG-PAK/PREVIEW (TV)
Cricket - Second Test - England & Pakistan nets & news conferences
England and Pakistan prepare for the second test of their three match series at the Ageas Bowl.
12 Aug 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
Olympics
OLYMPICS-NEWZEALAND/
Olympics-NZ celebrates 100th anniversary as independent team
The New Zealand Olympic Committee will celebrate its 100th anniversary as an independent team at the 2910 Antwerp Games after combining with Australia for the 1908 and 1912 Olympics.
Aug 12
Soccer
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-PSG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta news conference & training
Atalanta prepare for their Champions League quarter-final against Paris St Germain in Lisbon.
11 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain news conference & training
Paris St Germain prepare for their Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta in Lisbon.
11 Aug 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-EUROPA-SHK-BAS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Europa League - Shakhtar Donetsk v Basel
Gelsenkirchen hosts the Europa League quarter-final between Shakhtar Donetsk and Basel.
11 Aug 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-EUROPA-WLV-SEV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Europa League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sevilla
Duisburg hosts the Europa League quarter-final between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sevilla.
Tennis
TENNIS-LEXINGTON/
Tennis - WTA International - Top Seed Open
Day two of the Top Seed Open - a WTA International tournament in Lexington, Kentucky.
11 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT