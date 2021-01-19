REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
FOOTBALL-NCAA-TEN-PRUITT/
NCAA: Tennessee fires coach Jeremy Pruitt
Tennessee fired football coach Jeremy Pruitt, two assistant coaches and seven others on Monday in the aftermath of an internal investigation into recruiting violations.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS/
Players warm up to strict quarantine at Australian Open
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said most players supported being locked down in hard quarantine with the local government reporting three new cases of COVID-19 linked to participants of the Grand Slam on Tuesday.
GOLF-LAQUINTA-RAHM/
Rahm withdraws from PGA Tour's La Quinta field
World No.2 Jon Rahm withdrew from the field for this week's The American Express in La Quinta, California but did not give a reason for his decision, a PGA Tour spokesman said on Monday.
UPCOMING
BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-OKC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Oklahoma City Thunder
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
20 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-NOP/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN (PIX) (TV)
Tennis-Players frustrated at inability to train not angry with tough isolation - Vallverdu
Acclaimed coach Daniel Vallverdu, who currently works with three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Warninka, speaks to Reuters from Melbourne on the strict 14-day quarantine ahead of the Australian Open.
20 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-CBJ/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Columbus Blue Jackets
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
20 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-CHI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Chicago Blackhawks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida
20 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-COL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Colorado Avalanche
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
20 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-CAR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Carolina Hurricanes
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
20 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-NJD/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-WPG/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Winnipeg Jets
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-BUF/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v Buffalo Sabres
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-WSH/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO/
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland squad announcement
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend will announce the squad for the 2021 Six Nations via video conference call at 1pm.
20 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL/
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales squad announcement
Wales will announce their squad for the Six Nations online and via release at noon followed by an online Zoom media session with head coach Wayne Pivac at 13.00
20 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-CLUB/DRAW (TV)
Soccer - FIFA Club World Cup draw
The draw to finalise the pairings for the FIFA Club World Cup to take place in Zurich.
19 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-CHE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Chelsea
Leicester City play Chelsea in the Premier League.
19 Jan 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BUR/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Burnley.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-SHT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - FA Cup - Southampton v Shrewsbury Town
Southampton play Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup.
19 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-WBA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion
19 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-B04-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund
Bayer Leverkusen play Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
19 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-SVW/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Werder Bremen
Borussia Moenchengladbach face Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.
19 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-SEV/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Sevilla
Sevilla visit Alaves in La Liga.
SOCCER-SPAIN-UEC-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Barcelona news conference & training
Barcelona prepare for their Copa del Rey match away to Cornella who play in Spain's third division.