REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

10 Jul 2020 / 02:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-CHAMPIONS

    Champions League, Europa League last-16 second legs to be played at home venues

    The four Champions League round of 16 second-leg ties which were postponed because of COVID-19 in March will be played next month in the stadiums of the home teams provided travelling is possible without restrictions, UEFA said on Thursday.

    GOLF-WOODS/

    Golf-Woods ready to return, commits to Memorial

    Tiger Woods announced on Thursday that he will compete at next week's Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, the 15-times major champion's first PGA Tour event in five months.

    MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/

    Vettel would say yes to Red Bull if offered a seat

    Four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday he would say yes to Red Bull if they were to offer him a seat for next season, although Max Verstappen indicated that was unlikely to happen.

    UPCOMING

    BASEBALL

    BASEBALL-JAPAN/FANS (PIX) (TV) 

    Baseball-Fans return to Japanese baseball stadiums for first time

    For the first time this season, up to 5,000 fans are allowed to enter Japan's professional baseball stadiums. Previously, the matches were taking place in empty venues to prevent spread of coronavirus. 10 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/ (PIX) 

    Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies

    England play West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in the first test of their three-match series.

    10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-OHIO/ 

    Golf - PGA Tour - Workday Charity Open

    Round two of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

    10 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    MOTOR RACING

    MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/ (PIX) (TV) 

    Motor racing - Formula One - Styrian Grand Prix - Practice

    Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.

    10 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    RUGBY

    RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/ 

    Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week two

    Melbourne Rebels v Queensland Reds.

    10 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-AUSTRALIA/HOLMES 

    INTERVIEW-Rugby - 'New boy' Holmes fired up for Force reboot

    Former Wallabies prop Greg Holmes thought COVID-19 had put paid to his rugby career at the ripe age of 37 but then the Western Force came calling ahead of their return to the national spotlight in the Super Rugby AU competition.

    10 Jul 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW (PIX) (TV) 

    Soccer - Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draw

    The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals takes place at a ceremony at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon.

    10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-MUN/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester United

    Aston Villa play Manchester United in the Premier League.

    9 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-MCI/PREVIEW 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a virtual news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

    10 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BUR/PREVIEW (TV) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

    Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Burnley.

    10 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-SOU/PREVIEW 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

    Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Southampton.

    10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-CHE/PREVIEW 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

    Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Sheffield United.

    10 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-ARS/PREVIEW 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

    10 Jul 04:45 ET / 08:45 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW (PIX) (TV) 

    Soccer - Europa League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draw

    The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals.

    10 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-INT/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Verona v Inter Milan

    Verona host Inter Milan in a Serie A match.

    9 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-PORTUGAL-FAM-SLB/ 

    Soccer - Portugal - Primeira Liga - Famalicao v Benfica

    Famalicao face Benfica in the Primeira Liga.

    9 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-ATB-SEV/REPORT 

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla

    Athletic Bilbao play Sevilla in La Liga.

    9 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-FCB/PREVIEW (TV) 

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

    Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match away to Real Valladolid.

    10 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-GCF/REPORT 

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Granada

    Real Sociedad play Granada in La Liga.

    10 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

