REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

TOP STORIES
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-CHAMPIONS
Champions League, Europa League last-16 second legs to be played at home venues
The four Champions League round of 16 second-leg ties which were postponed because of COVID-19 in March will be played next month in the stadiums of the home teams provided travelling is possible without restrictions, UEFA said on Thursday.
GOLF-WOODS/
Golf-Woods ready to return, commits to Memorial
Tiger Woods announced on Thursday that he will compete at next week's Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, the 15-times major champion's first PGA Tour event in five months.
MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/
Vettel would say yes to Red Bull if offered a seat
Four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday he would say yes to Red Bull if they were to offer him a seat for next season, although Max Verstappen indicated that was unlikely to happen.
UPCOMING
BASEBALL
BASEBALL-JAPAN/FANS (PIX) (TV)
Baseball-Fans return to Japanese baseball stadiums for first time
For the first time this season, up to 5,000 fans are allowed to enter Japan's professional baseball stadiums. Previously, the matches were taking place in empty venues to prevent spread of coronavirus. 10 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
CRICKET
CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/ (PIX)
Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies
England play West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in the first test of their three-match series.
10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-OHIO/
Golf - PGA Tour - Workday Charity Open
Round two of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
10 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Styrian Grand Prix - Practice
Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.
10 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
RUGBY
RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/
Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week two
Melbourne Rebels v Queensland Reds.
RUGBY-UNION-AUSTRALIA/HOLMES
INTERVIEW-Rugby - 'New boy' Holmes fired up for Force reboot
Former Wallabies prop Greg Holmes thought COVID-19 had put paid to his rugby career at the ripe age of 37 but then the Western Force came calling ahead of their return to the national spotlight in the Super Rugby AU competition.
10 Jul 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT
SOCCER
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draw
The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals takes place at a ceremony at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-MUN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester United
Aston Villa play Manchester United in the Premier League.
9 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-MCI/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a virtual news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Brighton & Hove Albion.
10 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BUR/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Burnley.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-SOU/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Southampton.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-CHE/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Sheffield United.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-ARS/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.
10 Jul 04:45 ET / 08:45 GMT
SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Europa League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draw
The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals.
10 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-INT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Verona v Inter Milan
Verona host Inter Milan in a Serie A match.
9 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-PORTUGAL-FAM-SLB/
Soccer - Portugal - Primeira Liga - Famalicao v Benfica
Famalicao face Benfica in the Primeira Liga.
9 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-ATB-SEV/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla
Athletic Bilbao play Sevilla in La Liga.
9 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training
Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match away to Real Valladolid.
10 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-GCF/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Granada
Real Sociedad play Granada in La Liga.
10 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT