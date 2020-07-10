REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-CHAMPIONS

Champions League, Europa League last-16 second legs to be played at home venues

The four Champions League round of 16 second-leg ties which were postponed because of COVID-19 in March will be played next month in the stadiums of the home teams provided travelling is possible without restrictions, UEFA said on Thursday.

GOLF-WOODS/

Golf-Woods ready to return, commits to Memorial

Tiger Woods announced on Thursday that he will compete at next week's Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, the 15-times major champion's first PGA Tour event in five months.

MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/

Vettel would say yes to Red Bull if offered a seat

Four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday he would say yes to Red Bull if they were to offer him a seat for next season, although Max Verstappen indicated that was unlikely to happen.

UPCOMING

BASEBALL

BASEBALL-JAPAN/FANS (PIX) (TV)

Baseball-Fans return to Japanese baseball stadiums for first time

For the first time this season, up to 5,000 fans are allowed to enter Japan's professional baseball stadiums. Previously, the matches were taking place in empty venues to prevent spread of coronavirus. 10 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/ (PIX)

Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies

England play West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in the first test of their three-match series.

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-OHIO/

Golf - PGA Tour - Workday Charity Open

Round two of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

10 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Styrian Grand Prix - Practice

Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.

10 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week two

Melbourne Rebels v Queensland Reds.

10 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUSTRALIA/HOLMES

INTERVIEW-Rugby - 'New boy' Holmes fired up for Force reboot

Former Wallabies prop Greg Holmes thought COVID-19 had put paid to his rugby career at the ripe age of 37 but then the Western Force came calling ahead of their return to the national spotlight in the Super Rugby AU competition.

10 Jul 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draw

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals takes place at a ceremony at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon.

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester United

Aston Villa play Manchester United in the Premier League.

9 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-MCI/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a virtual news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

10 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BUR/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Burnley.

10 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-SOU/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Southampton.

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-CHE/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Sheffield United.

10 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-ARS/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

10 Jul 04:45 ET / 08:45 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Europa League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draw

The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals.

10 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Verona v Inter Milan

Verona host Inter Milan in a Serie A match.

9 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-PORTUGAL-FAM-SLB/

Soccer - Portugal - Primeira Liga - Famalicao v Benfica

Famalicao face Benfica in the Primeira Liga.

9 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATB-SEV/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla

Athletic Bilbao play Sevilla in La Liga.

9 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match away to Real Valladolid.

10 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-GCF/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Granada

Real Sociedad play Granada in La Liga.

10 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT