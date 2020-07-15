REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH - CORONAVIRUS/ARGENTINA-SWIMMER

Pools shut? No worries. Argentinian paralympic swimmer builds DIY pool with plastic bag

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Sebastián Galleguillo, 18, an Argentine paralympic swimmer, has found an unusual way to train during an almost four-month lockdown in and around capital Buenos Aires due to the coronavirus pandemic that saw his local pool close its doors.

GOLF-MEMORIAL-WOODS/

No roars as Tiger makes return to sounds of silence

Tiger Woods makes his long-awaited return to competitive golf at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio this week and no golfer will feel the impact of the strange new spectatorless world created by COVID-19 than the 15-time major winner.

AFGHANISTAN-SOCCER/WOMEN

FIFA welcomes CAS decision to uphold life ban on former Afghan soccer president

FIFA has welcomed a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejecting an appeal against the life ban imposed on the former president of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF).

UPCOMING

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

Olympics - IOC Executive Board meeting

IOC President Thomas Bach holds media teleconferences following the executive board meeting.

15 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

15 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Norwich City

Chelsea face Norwich City in the Premier League.

14 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-MUN/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City play AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

15 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

15 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-BCA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer- Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Brescia

Atalanta host Brescia in a Serie A match

14 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-BGN-NAP/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v Napoli

Bologna host Napoli in a Serie A match.

15 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-PRM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Parma

AC Milan host Parma in a Serie A match

15 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-CAG/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v Cagliari

Sampdoria host Cagliari in a Serie A match

15 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-PORTUGAL-SLB-VDG/ (PIX)

Soccer - Portugal - Primeira Liga - Benfica v Vitoria Guimaraes

Benfica face Vitoria Guimaraes in the Primeira Liga.

14 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-OSA/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match against Osasuna as the champions try to keep alive hopes of retaining the title.

15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-VIL/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

Real Madrid prepare for their match against Villarreal as Zinedine Zidane's team edge closer to winning the club's first league title since 2017.

15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT